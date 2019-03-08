Advanced search

Gosling Ski Slope in Welwyn Garden City hosts popular events despite ongoing threat of closure

PUBLISHED: 07:05 25 June 2019

Downhill slalom racing on Gosling Ski Slope over the weekend. Picture: Alex Reidy

Downhill slalom racing on Gosling Ski Slope over the weekend. Picture: Alex Reidy

Gosling Ski Slope hosted two key ski race meetings which attracted hundreds of skiers over the weekend.

Gosling Ski Slope is earmarked for development in the Local Plan. Picture: Alex ReidyGosling Ski Slope is earmarked for development in the Local Plan. Picture: Alex Reidy

The 140-metre-long dry ski slope still remains popular despite being earmarked for "potential development" by Welwyn Hatfield Council in the Local Plan.

On Saturday, the slope hosted a Club National ski race, attended by some of the top skiers from around the country. Over 100 skiers and their friends and families gathered at the ski slope, based on the Welwyn Sports Park.

The crowd enjoyed watching the fast and thrilling downhill slalom racing on the dry slope, while basking in the sun and tucking into the barbecue and cakes laid on by the Ski Race Club.

On Sunday, the slope held the London Schools Race, in which over 250 children from 22 schools competed on the slope in slalom racing. One school competing on Sunday was Hatfield's Onslow St Audreys. The children from this school have only recently been introduced to ski racing, after securing support from the Winter Sports Foundation and in partnership with Team Evolution Alpine Racing.

Simon Godley, a member of Welwyn Garden City Ski Race Club and leader of the Save the Slope campaign, said: "These two events at the weekend were very well attended at Gosling. It's fantastic to see so many enthusiastic kids arriving at the slope, enjoying racing with their friends and having a passion for the sport.

"This ski slope is now a rare and very valuable asset in the region. Losing the slope would not only be devastating for those already in the sport, but would prevent many children from entering the sport in the future."

Paul Scott, a local Welwyn Hatfield resident and parent of one of children racing at the events, said: "We attended both Saturday and Sunday and as always had a great time with some excellent skiing too. We would like to thank everyone involved in organising both events."

Back in April more than 400 people gathered on the dry ski slope to protest plans to replace the facility with housing. The protests to save the slope have been popular with residents and politicians alike.

To find out more about the slope visit: better.org.uk/leisure-centre/welwyn/gosling-sports-park/ski-gosling-sports-park.

