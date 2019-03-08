Advanced search

Around 40 children ski down Gosling slope

PUBLISHED: 15:06 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 14 October 2019

Over 40 children visited the Gosling Ski Slope in Welwyn Garden City at the weekend. Picture: Simon Godley.

Archant

Despite facing closure, Welwyn Garden City's dry ski slope hosted a beginner course aimed at getting young people interested in the sport.

Around 40 children from local schools attended Gosling Ski Slope at the weekend.

Beginners were given discounted lessons at the nursery slope, while ski coaches were out on the main slope looking for those who have potential as racers.

One of the organisers, Simon Godley, who is a member of the Welwyn Hatfield Ski Race Club, said: "It was really encouraging to see a range of kids of different ages coming down to the slope to try it out.

"Some of them didn't want to stop once they got a feel for it.

"Talking to some of the parents, they were impressed that their kids could try out skiing at a low price level, and felt they would definitely be bring them back."

The slope still remains in Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's draft Local Plan, earmarked for housing, despite opposition from residents.

To follow events, go to the Facebook page 'SaveGoslingSki'.

And for more on the Welwyn Hatfield Ski Race Club, go to the Facebook page 'WGCRaceClub'.

