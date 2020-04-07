Advanced search

Google data reveals 85 per cent reduction in Hertfordshire residents visiting shops

PUBLISHED: 14:49 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 07 April 2020

Google is preparing reports to help the public and public health officials understand responses to social distancing guidance related to COVID-19. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

There has been an 85 per cent reduction in people visiting shops in Hertfordshire, according to data from Google’s Community Mobility Reports.

The data also shows a 75 per cent reduction in people near public transport, such as bus stops and train stations, with a further 52 per cent reduction in people visiting parks and public gardens across the county.

Hertfordshire County Council leader David Williams said: “It is really positive to see Hertfordshire residents pulling together and doing their bit to help slow the spread of this virus by staying at home.

“This data shows that our county is playing its part nationally to help save lives and I would like to thank our residents for their support and ongoing patience during these unprecedented times and ask that you continue to please bear with us.”

The county council hopes residents only leave the house for essential journeys and exercise and is reminding residents to wash their hands regularly for at least 20 seconds using warm water and soap.

