Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence Advanced Drainage trading as Advanced Drainage Solutions Ltd of 9 Little Ridge Welwyn Garden City AL7 2BH is applying to add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicle and no trailers at 9 Little Ridge Welwyn Garden City AL72BH.

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 January 2019

Public Notices

Public Notices

Archant

Owners or occupiers of Land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hill Crest House 386 Harehills Lane Leeds L59 6NF, stating their reasons within 21 days of this notice.

Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A guide to making representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart visits Potters Bar Football Club

Rod Stewart at Potters Bar Town Football Club with a club volunteer. Picture: Supplied

Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

A large crowd turned out to talk to GLL managers at a public meeting at Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Melissa Davey

Hatfield man guilty of making indecent images of children

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Most Read

Married couple found dead in Rainham: Woman allegedly murdered was killed by compression of the neck

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Shocked and saddened’: Queen’s Hospital NHS Trust confirms woman found dead in her Rainham home was popular midwife

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two women taken to hospital after chemical fumes detected at Collier Row home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police confirm identities of married couple found dead at home in Rainham as they launch renewed appeal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Boy arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in Romford reportedly seen in Ilford with fake handgun

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Brick thrown at woman’s car in Potters Bar

Chace Avenue in Potters Bar, where brick was thrown at woman's car. Picture: Google Street View

Prankster photoshops new sex shop into Welwyn High Street

The shop on High Street, after a saucy photoshop makeover. Picture: supplied

Hatfield mum explains why home education is perfect for her family

Hatfield mum Jane Teather speaks about home-education.

Hatfield teen in court after having machete on housing estate

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence Advanced Drainage trading as Advanced Drainage Solutions Ltd of 9 Little Ridge Welwyn Garden City AL7 2BH is applying to add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicle and no trailers at 9 Little Ridge Welwyn Garden City AL72BH.

Public Notices
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists