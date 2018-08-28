Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence Advanced Drainage trading as Advanced Drainage Solutions Ltd of 9 Little Ridge Welwyn Garden City AL7 2BH is applying to add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicle and no trailers at 9 Little Ridge Welwyn Garden City AL72BH.

Owners or occupiers of Land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hill Crest House 386 Harehills Lane Leeds L59 6NF, stating their reasons within 21 days of this notice.

Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A guide to making representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.