Paralympian backs new Scouts campaign launching in Hatfield

Paralympian Ellie Simmonds is backing a new campaign designed to encourage more people to give Scouting a try which is set to launch in Hatfield later this month.

#GoodForTwo kicks off in the town on February 22, with volunteers and young people in Scouts right across Hatfield asked to bring a friend to come along and try it for themselves.

Simmonds – who won eight medals including five golds during a glittering Paralympic swimming career – is supporting the campaign as an ambassador for the organisation.

“Scouts are at the heart of the community here in Hatfield, helping young people step up and gain skills for life,” she said.

“But this is only possible when we have enough volunteers to support them. Now, what I’ve found is that volunteering is good for you. It’s good for your skills and CV, your wellbeing and your local community too.

“The research backs this up. More than 75 per cent of volunteers tell us they found volunteering improved their mental health and wellbeing, while two thirds say it makes them feel less isolated. And we all need that in these dark winter months.

“Starting on February 22, we’re starting a new campaign in Hatfield called #GoodForTwo. This is all about sharing the fun and friendship of Scouts with a friend.

“Volunteers and young people in Scouts right across Hatfield will be asking a mate to come along and try it for themselves.

“So, if someone asks you to come along – don’t be shy. It’s a chance to make new friends, learn new skills and most importantly, have some fun. And that’s a promise.”

Hatfield is home to two Scout groups, both run by the Mid Herts District of the organisation.

The 3rd Hatfield Air Scouts – also known as the John Cunningham group after the de Havilland test pilot – takes place on Friday night at Oxlease Methodist Church in Woods Avenue. To find out more, click here.

The 7th Hatfield (South) Scouts meet on a Thursday near Birchwood Leisure Centre. To find out more, click here.