Welwyn Garden City's Tony on why he is celebrating Good Care Month

Compassionate care workers in Hertfordshire are being celebrated this month through a new campaign.

Tony Kundi used to work as an aircraft engineer. Picture: Hertfordshire County Council Tony Kundi used to work as an aircraft engineer. Picture: Hertfordshire County Council

Good Care Month is promoting the work and efforts of care workers within the county throughout July.

The Hertfordshire County Council-supported campaign hopes to raise the profile of social care and promote the career opportunities and progression available within the sector.

Welwyn Hatfield care providers have also been hosting a number events and sharing the efforts of their workers as part of the initiative.

An individual who has been making an impact is 70-year-old Tony Kundi, who has lived in Welwyn Garden City with his wife for nearly 30 years.

He works as a driver care assistant at Quantum Care's Anson Court Day Service, also in Welwyn Garden City.

Tony has spoken about why he works in care. He said: "I'd previously worked as an aircraft engineer and when I retired I decided to carry on by helping others so I didn't have to give up work completely. I've been at Anson Court since 2016 and I love it!

"Many of the older people who use our services can be lonely - some might not even leave their home. We take them out for the day, allowing them to spend time with other people and to get out of the house for a while - so it's really important.

"One challenge in our industry is that care work is 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Just because it's Christmas Day or a special holiday, our services don't stop and people will always need our help.

"I love the fact that I get to collect people to come to the day service, they're excited to come and it also gives their families and carers some much needed time for themselves. My family and friends have great admiration for what my role involves and what I do. Helping people, especially older people, is very satisfying and I would definitely recommend it to others."

With both an ageing population and individuals of all ages with more complex needs that require additional social care support, there is an increasing requirement to recruit and retain staff in the adult social care sector. In Hertfordshire alone, there is currently a need to recruit around 4,000 carers each year.

If you are interested to learn more, visit hertsgoodcare.com.