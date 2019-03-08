Advanced search

Closure order on Hatfield flat after drugs and ASB suspicions

PUBLISHED: 12:21 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 16 April 2019

Goldings House. Picture: Danny Loo

Police have secured a Closure Order on a Hatfield address under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The flat, in Goldings House, Goldings Crescent, was investigated following reports of suspected drug use and anti-social behaviour (ASB).

St Albans Magistrates' Court granted the order on Wednesday.

It means that no one can enter the flat for three months, and anyone who breaches this will be arrested.

The court was satisfied that the necessary criteria for a Closure Order had been met.

For this, the court should be convinced that criminal, disorderly or offensive behaviour has, or may, take place there, and that using the flat results in, or may result in, a serious public nuisance,

Hertfordshire police worked in partnership with Paradigm Housing to gather evidence in support of the order.

Where Closure Orders are granted, the relevant local authority or housing association can also use specific legislation that allows them to seek full possession of the property.

PC John Phelan, from the Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Unit, said: “Closure Orders are a very powerful tool in the fight against anti-social behaviour.

“In the past 12 months the Community Safety Unit has been successful with all seven Closure Order applications for Welwyn Hatfield.

“The message is clear – if there is suspected drug related activity or continuing anti-social behaviour from your home then you could be the next target.”

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour or drug activity in their neighbourhood can report the details to police online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

