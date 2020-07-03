Advanced search

CCTV images released after girl’s bike stolen from Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 17:40 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 03 July 2020

Police are looking for this man who was seen in Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: Herts Police

A photo of a man who might be able to help police with their enquiries has been released after the theft of a bicycle in Hatfield Town Centre.

Between 7.45pm and 8.30pm on Thursday, June 2 a 10 year old girl left her bike under the stairs that lead to White Lion House when she went to ask an adult for help carrying it up.

When she returned, the bike was gone.

Police Constable Gav Richardson, who is investigating, said: “We believe the man pictured was in the town centre at the time and he may have vital information that will assist our investigation. If you recognise him, please get in touch.

“I would also like to hear from anyone else who might be able to help our enquiries. Did you witness the theft? Do you think you’ve been offered the bike for sale? It’s a red mountain bike with ‘Victor’ printed on it in white.

“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at gavin.richardson@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/49870/20.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

If a crime is in progress or someone’s life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

