12 year old girl hospitalised after being hit by car

Published: 4:21 PM September 16, 2021

A 12-year-old girl has been flown to hospital after being hit by a car in Welwyn Garden City this afternoon.

Herts police were called at 1.24pm today to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a black Land Rover Range Rover in Herns Way.

Officers attended the scene along with the ambulance service, including the air ambulance.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.