Schoolgirl injured by dangerous TikTok trend

Local girl sprayed herself for 10 seconds with deodorant and this left her with large dark brown burn spots in both hands. - Credit: Facebook

A 10-year-old local girl has been left with severe burns in need of plastic surgery after carrying out a dangerous TikTok trend.

The ‘trend’ - which the girl had followed with her friend - had thousands of views and entails spraying deodorant onto your hands and making them as cold as possible, leaving apparently “light” burn marks.

In this case, the girl had sprayed herself for 10 seconds and this left her with large dark brown burn spots on both hands.

The 10-year-old spent a morning in hospital with her family and was told she would be required to see a plastic surgeon within a week’s time.

She was also warned that the burns would not heal for two years and she currently has both her hands bandaged.

The 10-year-old had been in the hospital with her family for a whole morning and was told she would be required to see a plastic surgeon within a week’s time. - Credit: Facebook

The girl's mother has posted about the incident on Facebook in order to warn others that trends such as this one which might cause harm to children.

She told the WHT: “I’m so upset for her, she is one of the brightest, most polite and sensible little girls, I never thought she would let that slip. She’s now got months of healing to get through and will miss out on so much over the next couple of months because of a relapse of sense."