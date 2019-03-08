Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City company cycles around the moon for missing children charity

PUBLISHED: 17:45 01 August 2019

GIll's Bathrooms and Kitchens peddle to the moon. Picture: Gill's Bathrooms.

A company based in Welwyn Garden city has cycled the circumference of the moon to raise money for a missing children charity.

Gill's Bathrooms and Kitchens, with the Independent Plumbing Group, cycled 10,921km in total.

The mission to 'Orbit the Moon' began on Monday, July 22 and finished the following Friday, with static bikes in gear, distance trackers set, and everyone braced for impact.

Gill's clocked 170 miles so far and raised more than £300 for Missing People's campaign #findeverychild.

Chris Kania, owner of Gill's Bathrooms & Kitchens, said: "We are pleased to get behind Missing People to Find Every Child.

"This is a fun initiative that The IPG have pulled together to support our group charity partner and as we need to get fitter - it not only helps the charity, but also helps us!"

Nike Lovell, head of marketing at IPG, also thanked members and suppliers involved.

