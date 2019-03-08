MEP from Welwyn Garden City joins European Parliament committee

Barbara Gibson was appointed to a committee on Wednesday. Picture: Fred Marvaux/© European Union, 2019. © European Union 2019 - Source : EP

A member of the European Parliament from Welwyn Garden City has joined the committee on international trade - despite not knowing whether she will be out of a job on November 1.

The election of the chair of legal affairs.Picture: Jan van de Vel/© European Union, 2019. The election of the chair of legal affairs.Picture: Jan van de Vel/© European Union, 2019.

Dr Barbara Gibson, who is also a Hertfordshire county councillor for WGC as well as MEP for the East of England, will have an active role on economic relations and trade affairs at the European level.

Dr Gibson, the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candiate for Welwyn Hatfield, says she is looking forward to contributing on trade policy.

"EU's trade agreements benefit the UK, making our economy stronger and creating jobs; Brexit would mean leaving all those behind, and the UK having to engage with over 160 WTO members to establish new agreements," she said.

"That would be madness."

The committee allows trade discussions to go ahead, scrutinises the European Commission's negotiation on trade agreements and gives its assent ahead of a European Parliament vote.

This means she will have a key role on whether the EU should lower tarriffs - a tax on imported goods - or harmonise regulations between countries outside of the EU.

Her fellow Lib Dem MEP for East of England - Lucy Nethsingha - was also appointed chair of the committee on legal affairs.

Ms Nethsingha is said she is determined, through her two and half year appointment, to "play a key role in providing legal certainty and stability for the European Union, while advancing rights for Europe's citizens and addressing the central issues of our time, such as environmental crime".

Other East of England MEPs are serving on the following committees:

Geoffrey Van Orden, Conservative, committee on industry, research and energy and subcommittee on security and defence.

June Alison Mummery, Brexit Party, committee on transport and tourism

Michael Heaver, the Brexit Party, committee on budgetary control

Richard Tice, the Brexit Party, committee on economic and monetary affairs

Catherine Rowett, Green, committee on foreign affairs.