The story of George Martin and The Beatles

Did you know Sir George Martin, legendary producer for The Beatles, lived in Hatfield? Here’s the story of his career working with the ‘Fab Four’.

In 1962, Martin, head of artists and repertoire for Parlophone, was tipped off about a band by Sid Coleman of the Ardmore & Beechwood label.

The band had been turned down by Decca Records, and after listening to recordings Martin agreed with their initial assessment, describing them as ‘rather unpromising’ despite liking the voices of singers Paul McCartney and John Lennon.

How wrong he would prove to be.

On June 6, 1962, a four-song recording session did little to further convince Martin about The Beatles, with concerns over the drumming of Pete Best and the quality of the songs.

But, a quip from George Harrison about not liking Martin’s tie, stumbling across the drumming talents of Ringo Starr and releasing a song despite the band’s insistence shot them to stardom.

Martin worked with The Beatles from 1962 until their 1970 split. - Credit: PA

In November 1962, McCartney and Lennon begged the producer not to record ‘Please Please Me’, but he insisted, and when the session finished, Martin looked over the mixing desk and said: “Gentlemen, you have just made your first number one record.”

He was right, sort of. In the early 1960s, there was no standardised charts, and although ‘Please Please Me’ got to number one on the Melody Maker and BBC charts, it only peaked at two on what would become the official UK charts.

The Beatles’ debut studio album of the same name did top the charts though, and it started an incredible run of creativity and success that made the Liverpool-born quartet the greatest band of all-time.

And Martin would be behind the mixing desk for all their albums, forming an irresistible musical partnership.

The group followed their debut with ‘With The Beatles’ in late 1963 and then ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ in 1964, which topped the album charts on both sides of the Atlantic, as did the song of the same name and ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ on the singles chart.

In fact, until the release of ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ in 1967, The Beatles had seen all eight of their albums hit number one UK, including instant classics such as ‘Rubber Soul’, ‘Revolver’ and ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’.

From late 1968 to their 1970 break-up, three more chart-topping LPs would follow, with ‘The White Album’, ‘Abbey Road’ and ‘Let it Be’ all going to number one – although the later would controversially not be credited to Martin.

‘Let it Be’ was originally recorded for a documentary of the same name and produced by Martin, but it gathered dust until the film was resurrected, at which point Lennon and Harrison asked Phil Spector to assemble the accompanying album.

Spector was given the credit and Martin wasn’t, much to his anger.

Martin did not receive a credit for 'Let it Be', much to his anger. - Credit: PA

When EMI told Martin he would not get a production credit because Spector had produced the final version, he quipped: “I produced the original, and what you should do is have a credit saying ‘Produced by George Martin, over-produced by Phil Spector’.”

Following the end of The Beatles, Martin worked with a number of artists including Elton John and Celine Dion, as well as producing much of McCartney’s solo work.

The producer has often been called ‘The Fifth Beatle’ for his work with the band, with McCartney writing in 2016: “If anyone earned the title of the fifth Beatle it was George.”

Lennon was far less complementary in the immediate aftermath of the group’s break-up, believing Martin was receiving too much credit, but before his death in 1980, he said: “George Martin made us what we were in the studio. He helped us develop a language to talk to other musicians.”

Martin does without doubt deserve credit for his work with The Beatles, with his stellar production and adaptability helping to take the ‘Fab Four’ from pop sensations to psychedelic rock icons.

George Martin - pictured with Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher - passed away in 2016. - Credit: PA

George Martin was knighted in 1996 and passed away in 2016 at the age of 90, but he hit headlines this month when his son, Giles, posted a heart-warming video of him explaining to his granddaughter how he signed The Beatles.

“When I listened to what they did, it was okay, but it wasn't brilliant,” he said.

“It was okay, you know. So, I thought, why should I be interested in this?

“But the magic came when I started to get to know them, because they were terribly good people to know. They were funny, they were very clever, and they were the kind of people that you like to be with.

“And so I thought, well, if I feel this way about them, other people will feel this way about them. So therefore, they should be very popular.”