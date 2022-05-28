News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
US star George Clooney spotted directing new film in Hertfordshire

Harry Rutter

Published: 1:46 PM May 28, 2022
Updated: 1:47 PM May 28, 2022
George Clooney was seen at Hertfordshire County Hall on Thursday (May 26).

George Clooney (pictured at the McEwan Hall in Edinburgh) was seen at County Hall on Thursday (May 26). - Credit: PA

Hollywood star George Clooney has been spotted directing his new film, The Boys in the Boat, at a county council office in Hertfordshire.  

The 61-year-old was pictured at County Hall in Hertford on Thursday (May 26). 

Less than 10 miles from Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield, Hertfordshire County Council say the building is often used due to its “historic architecture”. 

A council spokesperson confirmed that filming did take place, but couldn’t reveal exactly what the film crews were working on.  

“We sometimes get requests for filming at County Hall, due to the historic and aesthetically pleasing nature of its architecture and surroundings, as has been the case this week,” they said. 

“We cannot comment on the filming itself.”  

It is understood that the Gravity and Ocean's Eleven star is directing The Boys in the Boat. 

The film, starring Callum Turner and James Wolk, will tell the story of the US underdogs who won ­rowing eights gold in the 1936 Olympics.   

Just yesterday (May 28), George was also spotted at the former naval academy, now the home of Greenwich University, by the Thames in South East London. 

The movie is based on the life of American rower Joe Rantz and is set for release in 2023. 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon