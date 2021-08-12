Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield students collect GCSE results

Published: 10:40 AM August 12, 2021 Updated: 1:56 PM August 13, 2021

They might not have had to take exams, but there was no mistaking the hard work which went into achieving this year's GCSE results at schools across Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar.

At Queenswood School in Hatfield, 67.2% of grades were 9–7.

Sofia Martin, who has spent the last two years balancing a full academic programme with regular appearances for England U18 Hockey and Tottenham Hotspur FC Women attained a hugely impressive nine grade 9s.

Queenswood pupil Sofia Martin. - Credit: England Hockey

She said: ‘I am so ecstatic with my results and grateful to all the teachers and staff that have guided me and helped me through these last few years. I am excited to start my biology, economics and maths A levels and begin a new chapter in my life at Q."

Principal Jo Cameron added: ‘These results reflect the immense courage and tenacity of Queenswood’s pupils and staff, and are thoroughly well-deserved. I would like to pay tribute to teachers and students up and down the country who have persevered in the face of tremendous challenges over the last 18 months. I am greatly looking forward to welcoming these pupils back in September, as they embark on the next exciting phase of their academic journey."

Monk’s Walk School saw success for students across a broad range of GCSE and vocational subjects, with the vast majority gaining the grades they need to progress to college or apprenticeship and a larger number than ever will be joining the school’s sixth form.

Headteacher Kate Smith said: "The GCSE results awarded are well deserved. Our students worked hard and showed a huge commitment to their studies, some of which, of course, were completed at home during lockdown

"I would also like to thank every member of staff and the trustees of Monk’s Walk for their hard work. Credit must also go to our parents, who give great support to the students and to the school."

There were also celebrations at Ridgewood Academy, and headteacher Sarah Mitcherson said: "Huge congratulations to Year 11 students who worked hard for their GCSE grades adapting to the changes in assessment procedures. I would like to thank the staff who have worked diligently to implement a fair and robust assessment system leading to fair and accurate student grades. We look forwarding to welcoming students back to start their sixth form studies in September."

Individual successes included Deborah James achieving two 9s, three 8s, three 7 grades and a distinction, Kamil Maczan achieving two 9s, three 8s, two 7s and two 6 grades and Ben Casserly achieving one 9, five 8s, two 7s and one 6 grades.

GCSE celebrations at Chancellor's. - Credit: Chancellor's



Chancellor’s students were jumping for joy after collecting their grades. Overall the grades were only slightly up on previous years’ cohorts, in line with the expectation to maintain the rigour of the exam process that was cancelled this year and replaced by an internal school assessment system.

GCSE celebrations at Chancellor's. - Credit: Chancellor's

Many students achieved a strong clutch of 9s, the very highest possible grade and a recognition of truly outstanding performance. Joseph Kleiner-Mann (eleven grade 9s), Freddie Morrall (six grade 9s, four grade 8s and one grade 7) and Harmony Turner (six grade 9s, and three grade 8s) were some of the students who finished with a consistent set of remarkable results.

GCSE celebrations at Chancellor's. - Credit: Chancellor's

Headteacher David Croston was full of praise for his students: “We are once again delighted with the outstanding performance of our students.

"These results are a testament to their hard work, commitment and perseverance, and the progress they have made during their five years at Chancellor’s.

"I would like to congratulate our students and acknowledge the dedication, inspiration and integrity of their teachers and school staff, as well as the wonderful support of their parents and carers."

Onslow St Audrey's students celebrate their GCSE results. - Credit: OSA

At Onslow St Audrey's, students celebrated another year of excellent results.

Onslow St Audrey's students celebrate their GCSE results. - Credit: OSA

Headteacher David Bullock said: “I am immensely proud of all our students for their achievements, despite the

obvious challenges throughout this pandemic.

Onslow St Audrey's students celebrate their GCSE results. - Credit: OSA

"As a community we have had to adapt to remote learning for

long periods and the response to the assessment schedule during the summer term was fantastic, enabling

more students than ever to access post-16 courses at OSA.”

Onslow St Audrey's students celebrate their GCSE results. - Credit: OSA

A number of students showed exceptional levels of

attainment: Ahmed Hamid: eight grade 9, one grade 8; Minhaz Rahman: five grade 9, three grade 8, one grade 7; Omar Othman: four grade 9, one grade 8, one grade 7; Daniel Drewett: two grade 9, three grade 8, one Level 2 Distinction, two grade 7; Zeina Khalaf: one grade 9, three grade 8, three grade 7, two grade 6.

Onslow St Audrey's students celebrate their GCSE results. - Credit: OSA

The wait was finally over for Stanborough School’s Year 11 students as the day dawned to collect their final GCSE and BTEC exam results.

Stanborough School students with their GCSE results. - Credit: Kevin Lines Photography

Headteacher Merry John believes Stanborough’s growing reputation is down to the aspirational and hardworking students supported by passionate and dedicated teachers and support staff, especially during the last two years.

Stanborough students celebrate their GCSE results. - Credit: Kevin Lines Photography

Stanborough School students with their GCSE results. - Credit: Kevin Lines Photography

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created circumstances no one could have ever imagined or wished for but it has been great to see the wonderful outcomes received by the students.

Stanborough students celebrate their GCSE results. - Credit: Kevin Lines Photography

Stanborough School students with their GCSE results. - Credit: Kevin Lines Photography

“It has been a true pleasure to work with this cohort of Year 11 students. I am very proud of our students as the school continues to flourish and the aspirational culture of the school supports the learners to achieve these justified results.”

Stanborough School students with their GCSE results. - Credit: Kevin Lines Photography

Bradley Loughnane swept the board achieving a grade 9 in all subjects: “I just cannot believe I have secured all these grades. I am lost for words and shocked but so happy too.

Stanborough students celebrate their GCSE results. - Credit: Kevin Lines Photography

"Thank you so much to all my teachers for believing in me and helping me get these grades. Lockdown was tough but my teachers helped me so much during the period of remote learning.

Stanborough students celebrate their GCSE results. - Credit: Kevin Lines Photography

"I am excited yet anxious about sixth form but I know I will do well as I have my amazing teachers behind me.”

Stanborough students celebrate their GCSE results. - Credit: Kevin Lines Photography

Holly Clayton, also a high achiever securing all grade ’s and 8s in her GCSEs expressed her relief that the wait was finally over. “I am so happy and relieved that all the hard work has paid off.

Stanborough students celebrate their GCSE results. - Credit: Kevin Lines Photography

"I am so thankful and grateful to the teachers who have helped me every step of the way. I am excited to start my A level courses in maths, economics and history.”

Stanborough students celebrate their GCSE results. - Credit: Kevin Lines Photography

Mount Grace School headteacher Nancy Simpson said: "Year 11 students this year have had a lot to deal with. They lost two terms of face-to-face teaching across their GCSE and BTEC courses as well as the ‘rights of passage’ of leavers events and proms.

Mount Grace students have collected their GCSE results. - Credit: MGS

"I have been incredibly impressed by their resilience and perseverance despite the very difficult circumstances they have had to navigate. I am delighted to see so many students do so well in their GCSEs and BTECs, as our results as a school continue to go from strength to strength.

Mount Grace students have collected their GCSE results. - Credit: MGS

"After another very unsettling and turbulent year, I look forward to welcoming back those students joining us for sixth form and wish our students moving on to other settings, the best of luck."

Mount Grace students have collected their GCSE results. - Credit: MGS

Mount Grace students have collected their GCSE results. - Credit: MGS

Finally, at Bishop's Hatfield Girls School, students celebrated a set of results that were even better than last year.

GCSE results day at Bishop's Hatfield. - Credit: BHGS

Headteacher Alf Wood said: ‘Our students have demonstrated incredible strength of character to overcome the challenges they have faced. I am immensely proud of them and the whole school community.

GCSE results day at Bishop's Hatfield. - Credit: BHGS

"Thanks must go to their teachers and parents for the support given during these difficult times. I am looking forward to welcoming very many of them back into our sixth form next year and wish all our students success in what they choose to do next."

GCSE results day at Bishop's Hatfield. - Credit: BHGS

Simisola Rogers, who received 10 grade 9s, said: ‘I’m really proud I was able to achieve the grades I got despite the challenges of the last 18 months. I don’t think I would’ve done as well without the support and encouragement of my teachers through lockdown and the lead up to exams. They made the experience as stress-free as possible!’

GCSE results day at Bishop's Hatfield. - Credit: BHGS

Twins Emma and Jo North shared eight grade 9s, 10 grade 8s and two grade 7s between them: “We are really happy with our results and that our hard work paid off. Even though it has been a difficult 18 months, we are grateful for all of the support from our teachers.”

GCSE results day at Bishop's Hatfield. - Credit: BHGS

GCSE results day at Bishop's Hatfield. - Credit: BHGS

GCSE results day at Bishop's Hatfield. - Credit: BHGS

GCSE results day at Bishop's Hatfield. - Credit: BHGS



