Welwyn Garden City woman may have lived with gas leak in house for months

Sarah believes that the gas leak has caused her to suffer seizures Archant

A Welwyn Garden City woman reportedly lived with a gas leak in her house for months.

The gas leak took place at Russett House: Picture: Google Maps The gas leak took place at Russett House: Picture: Google Maps

Sarah Thomas-Crampton recently found out she may have had a gas leak at her property in Panshanger for over six months.

Sarah, who is disabled and has lived alone with her support dog at Russett House for the past five years, called the gasboard last month after her neighbour walked in and said that 'the place stunk of gas'.

A gas pipe leading to the metre at the property had corroded away, allowing the gas to escape.

Cadent Gas - the gas emergency service in the area - were called to the property shortly before 4pm on Saturday, June 29 due to a suspected gas escape. Its engineer located a leak on a regulator connecting the gas service pipe to the gas metre, and replaced the problem part by 5.20pm.

A new pipe has now been put in place. Picture: Sarah Thomas-Crampton A new pipe has now been put in place. Picture: Sarah Thomas-Crampton

A spokewoman for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council responded to an enquiry about the gas leak at the council-owned property: "We carry out annual gas safety checks on all of our properties to ensure they are safe, this is in line with current legislation."

Sarah informed the WHTimes: "The engineer told me the leak could have been going on for months, because the pipe had corroded and that doesn't just happen overnight.

"It wasn't noticed when I had a new boiler fitted in October, or when I had a gas safety check towards the end of last year.

Sarah's injuries following a siezure. Picture: Sarah Thomas-Crampton Sarah's injuries following a siezure. Picture: Sarah Thomas-Crampton

"I thought it smelled of stagnant water or rotten eggs, but I didn't think it was gas, I thought it was the sink."

Several months ago Sarah began having seizures and she believes the gas leak is responsible for them: "I pass out, I drop and I don't know anything about it - the last massive seizure lasted six hours.

"I've spoken to the doctors but they told me they couldn't say yes or no as to whether it's the cause of them.

"I could've been dead because of it, my family could've been burying me."

Sarah's support dog. Picture: Sarah Thomas-Crampton Sarah's support dog. Picture: Sarah Thomas-Crampton

If anyone thinks they can smell gas or suspects a gas escape or carbon monoxide poisoning, they should call 0800 111 999 immediately.

For more information and advice on gas safety, visit cadentgas.com/emergencies/smell-gas.