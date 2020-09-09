Advanced search

Over £7,000 given to Age UK Herts during ‘challenging times’

PUBLISHED: 17:20 09 September 2020

Age UK has still been providing its service via calls during lockdown. Picture: Age UK

Age UK has still been providing its service via calls during lockdown. Picture: Age UK

Age UK Hertfordshire is delighted to be awarded a £7,500 grant from Garfield Weston Foundation enabling them to continue to help people during COVID-19.

Mark Hanna, director of operations at Age UK said: “These are challenging times for all of us, but especially for the older people we support, so we’re very grateful to Garfield Weston for this additional financial support.

“Our information and advice team are an incredibly busy, vital team who provide free advice to anyone over 50 in Hertfordshire. They can help with a range of issues from accessing benefit entitlements, including attendance allowance and pension credits, to advising on housing and social care options. The team also support with matters such as applying for lasting powers of attorney. Since March we have been extremely busy helping older people with issues related to the lockdown restrictions such as how to access essential services and how they can get the support they need.”

The charity’s information and advice team, who over the last few months have been adapting their services, have dealt with more than 25,000 enquiries to continue to support their clients.

To donate more see hereageuk.org.uk/hertfordshire/get-involved/donate.

