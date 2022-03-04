Time to sign up for garden waste servicce

Welwyn Hatfield residents can now subscribe to the annual garden waste service.

The annual charge is £40 for one brown bin (a second bin will cost an additional £65) and covers collections from April 1 to March 31 2023.

Those who subscribed to the service last year will be contacted by email or letter. This will provide them with their unique customer account number which they will need to renew their subscription.

Payment can be made online, by phone or by Direct Debit. Residents who already pay for the service by Direct Debit will not need to set up a new one for this year.

It can take up to 10 days to process a payment so those wanting their brown bin collections to continue uninterrupted should subscribe as soon as they can.

Further information about the garden waste service and how to pay can be found on the council’s website.

Cllr Stephen Boulton, executive member for environment, planning, estates and development, said: “Like many local councils, we are facing significant financial pressures due to inflation and the continued reduction in our government grant. This is the first time since 2016 the annual subscription fee has increased to cover the costs of providing the service. At around 77p a week, I hope residents will continue to see the value in using it.

“Our website has information on home composting for those who do not wish to pay the charge.”