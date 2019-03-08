Welwyn Garden City practice celebrates official reopening at new location

Garden City staff celebrate the opening. Picture: Garden City Practice. Archant

Garden City Practice officially reopened its three doctor's surgeries in one location last Tuesday.

The centenarian's Ms Savage and Mr Ostro cut the ribon. Picture: Garden City Practice. The centenarian's Ms Savage and Mr Ostro cut the ribon. Picture: Garden City Practice.

All of its three Welwyn Garden City locations, in Guessens Road, Knightsfield and Haldens, have been closed since May and patients have now been transferred to the new practice at Birdcroft Road.

The practice hopes this new purpose built location can be a "great addition to primary care services" in Welwyn Garden City town centre.

Practice manager Sarah Ellingworth said: "It's fantastic to see much-needed investment in local GP premises in Welwyn Garden City.

The new waiting room. Picture: Garden City Practice. The new waiting room. Picture: Garden City Practice.

"We now have an accessible and modern space, which will benefit all our patients."

Guests of honour Jessie Savage, 102, and Simon Ostro - who is 101 and has been registered at Garden City Practice since 1939 - cut the opening ribbon on the day.

"In our previous converted houses we would have struggled to accommodate Ms Savage and Mr Ostro in their wheelchairs, so it was an honour to invite them along to the reopening," added Ms Ellingworth.