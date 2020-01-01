‘Warm and approachable’ Welwyn Garden City nurse celebrates 30 years with practice
PUBLISHED: 08:00 28 June 2020
Archant
A nurse at a Welwyn Garden City practice has been described as ‘a true hero’ after celebrating 30 years of service to her patients.
Nurse practitioner Jane Hickling has been serving patients at Garden City Practice since June 4, 1990.
Sarah Ellingworth, practice manager said: “We are so lucky to have had a nurse like Jane at our practice for so many years. Jane is a dedicated and caring nurse who is highly regarded by patients and colleagues alike. She is a real inspiration to us all.
“The NHS is built upon the dedication and commitment of professionals like Jane. Thank you for all your hard work - you are a true NHS hero!”
Ms Ellingworth added: “She is so dedicated and committed to our patients. They all love her and always ask for her. To be with one practice for so many years is quite a feat and we are very grateful that she has stayed with us! Jane is patient and caring - patients really respond to her warm and approachable bedside manner.”
