Welwyn Garden City garage sale brings community together

PUBLISHED: 17:33 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 17 September 2019

The Welwyn Garden City garage sale was a success and really brought the community together, with streets including Digswell Road (pictured) getting in on the act. Picture: Susan Staples

The organiser of a Welwyn Garden City garage sale says she is delighted with the success of this year's event.

The WGC Garage Sale Trail has been running since 2015, and this year took place on Sunday.

It was set up as an opportunity for residents to meet their neighbours, buy items and refreshments - all while raising funds for the Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline.

Emma Owens said: "I am delighted that the event was a time for the community to sell their no-longer used goods and get to know their neighbours. I feel it has had a knock-on effect and helped raise awareness of domestic violence charities generally.

"It was great to see the children getting involved with selling refreshments."

One example of the community spirit was when a lady who had gone missing due to having dementia was found by neighbours and returned home thanks to the garage sale.

More than 45 properties took part in the event, with the money raised still being counted.

