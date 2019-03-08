Welwyn Garden City garage sale trail to raise money for domestic abuse helpline

The Garage Sale Trail in WGC will take place on Sunday, September 15 and the money raised will go to Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline. Picture: Emma Owens Archant

A series of charity garage sales are taking place this weekend in Welwyn Garden City.

The Welwyn Garden City Garage Sale Trail has been running since 2015, and returns on Sunday between 10am and 2pm.

It's an opportunity for residents to meet their neighbours, buy items and refreshments, all while raising funds for Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline.

Welwyn Garden City resident Sophie Holdsworth said: "I look forward to this every year and get to as many as I can walk to."

This year residents have produced an interactive map indicating where all the garage sales are and what they will be selling.

Garage sale-goers can collect a printed map from Country Properties or Waterstones in the town centre.

If you would like to hold your own garage sale at the trail, the deadline for adding your house to the printed map is tomorrow (Wednesday).

So far 45 houses have joined the trail.

To get involved visit the Welwyn Garden City Garage Sale Trail Facebook page.