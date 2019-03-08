Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City garage sale trail to raise money for domestic abuse helpline

PUBLISHED: 12:32 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 10 September 2019

The Garage Sale Trail in WGC will take place on Sunday, September 15 and the money raised will go to Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline. Picture: Emma Owens

The Garage Sale Trail in WGC will take place on Sunday, September 15 and the money raised will go to Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline. Picture: Emma Owens

Archant

A series of charity garage sales are taking place this weekend in Welwyn Garden City.

The Welwyn Garden City Garage Sale Trail has been running since 2015, and returns on Sunday between 10am and 2pm.

It's an opportunity for residents to meet their neighbours, buy items and refreshments, all while raising funds for Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline.

Welwyn Garden City resident Sophie Holdsworth said: "I look forward to this every year and get to as many as I can walk to."

You may also want to watch:

This year residents have produced an interactive map indicating where all the garage sales are and what they will be selling.

Garage sale-goers can collect a printed map from Country Properties or Waterstones in the town centre.

If you would like to hold your own garage sale at the trail, the deadline for adding your house to the printed map is tomorrow (Wednesday).

So far 45 houses have joined the trail.

To get involved visit the Welwyn Garden City Garage Sale Trail Facebook page.

Most Read

Arriva bus timetable changes for Stevenage, St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

Arriva Sapphire bus launch in Stevenage Town Centre

Lines reopen after person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

Govia Thameslink has confirmed that all lines have reopened after a person was hit by a train, although Hatfield station is currently not being served in either direction. Picture: Alan Davies

Codicote mum ‘overwhelmed’ with £150k house revamp help for son with rare disease

William Eames with mum Jo while on holiday in Turkey this summer. Picture: Jo Eames

All lines blocked after person hit by train near Welwyn Garden City

All lines are blocked between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Welwyn Garden City after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Danny Loo

Potters Bar councillor’s use of ‘bent over and took it’ phrase did not breach code of conduct, says county council report

Cllr Morris Bright, who represents Potters Bar West and Shenley for Herts County Council, and is the leader of Hertsmere Borough Council. Picture: Hertsmere Borough Council

Most Read

Arriva bus timetable changes for Stevenage, St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

Arriva Sapphire bus launch in Stevenage Town Centre

Lines reopen after person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

Govia Thameslink has confirmed that all lines have reopened after a person was hit by a train, although Hatfield station is currently not being served in either direction. Picture: Alan Davies

Codicote mum ‘overwhelmed’ with £150k house revamp help for son with rare disease

William Eames with mum Jo while on holiday in Turkey this summer. Picture: Jo Eames

All lines blocked after person hit by train near Welwyn Garden City

All lines are blocked between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Welwyn Garden City after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Danny Loo

Potters Bar councillor’s use of ‘bent over and took it’ phrase did not breach code of conduct, says county council report

Cllr Morris Bright, who represents Potters Bar West and Shenley for Herts County Council, and is the leader of Hertsmere Borough Council. Picture: Hertsmere Borough Council

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

History book ripped up at Tewin as Charlotte Wilde becomes first female skipper

Tewin Cricket Club's second team with captain Charlotte Wilde after their friendly win over Hatfield Hyde.

Welwyn Garden City garage sale trail to raise money for domestic abuse helpline

The Garage Sale Trail in WGC will take place on Sunday, September 15 and the money raised will go to Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline. Picture: Emma Owens

Injuries cost Welwyn both in Tabard friendly and London Welsh opener

Cameron Patey was among the Welwyn injuries against Tabard. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Herts Ad Sunday League: Beehive sting Brookmans Park with first-half blast

Action from Hatfield Seniors' 4-1 win over Phoenix A in Herts Ad Sunday League Division Three. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Welwyn Garden City youngsters seal incredible win over Takeley in FA Youth Cup

Brodie Carrington scored four for WGC U18s against Takeley in the FA Youth Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists