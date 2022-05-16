Games and shows added to exciting line up for new literary festival

Games, shows and a panel have been added to the Wild Words Festival set to take place next month. - Credit: Wild Words

A brand-new literary festival coming to Cuffley has just got more exciting, with games and shows added to the event.

Wild Words Festival will be held at Colesdale Farm from Friday June 3 to Sunday June 5, with plenty of fun for all the family.

As well as award-winning authors including Sophie Hannah, Kirsty Eyre, Adam Simcox and Vaseem Khan, two shows have been added to the line up for the crowds to enjoy.

One will get the audience involved as they must work together to colonise Mars, while a Dungeons-and-Dragons style comedy will get you laughing.

Around the site, festival-goers will be able to challenge family and friends to plenty of games, courtesy of Spin Master, who are bringing a range of their best-selling board games to the festival.

And for those who are interested in designing their own games, there will be a panel on how to write for the growing games industry, with award-winning writers and designers.

“When I was writing my most recent book, ‘How to Build a Human: What Science Knows About Childhood’, I discovered that play is one of the things that really makes us human,” said author, broadcaster and Wild Words organiser, Emma Byrne.

“It encourages us to be creative, it makes us think about what other people are thinking - in short, it’s a brilliant workout for the brain as well as being fun. That’s why I wanted to put games at the heart of the festival.”

Sam Susz, senior director of marketing for games at Spin Master, is delighted to be part of the festival, adding: “We're incredibly excited to be a partner of the inaugural Wild Words Festival, giving attendees the chance to have some competitive, family fun, with some of our most-loved games.

“Board games are more popular than ever, delivering family-time moments, friendly competition and brain-bending challenges that bring families and friends together, something we hope we’re able to help the Wild Words Festival-goers to do.”

The festival will also feature a features a dedicated children’s tent to reignite their love of reading, while there will be sessions on science fiction, romantic comedy, crime writing, nonfiction and much more for the adults.