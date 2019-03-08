Hatfield schools to benefit from Game Fair's spectacular show garden

Pupils from three Hatfield primary schools will benefit from a show garden created for this year's Game Fair.

Students and staff of Capel Manor College created a huge one acre show garden at The Game Fair at Hatfield House - believed to be the largest built for such an event.

Now that this year's show has come to a close, The Game Fair Gardens project will leave a lasting legacy.

Capel Manor College will be donating numerous flowers, plants, trees and structures to local charities, schools and hospices.

Birchwood Avenue Primary School, Countess Anne School and The Ryde School in Hatfield will receive two raised wooden planters which will be utilised by their gardening clubs.

Others to benefit include Earthworks in St Albans, the Harington Scheme in Highgate, Mudlarks in Hertford, and Barnet's Noah's Ark Children's Hospice.

Before The Game Fair opened to the public last weekend, two of the three Hatfield primary schools visited the spectacular show garden.

Young visitors from The Ryde and Countess Anne were given a guided tour by Andrew Turvey, the head of Park and Gardens at Hatfield House.

Spanning one acre and boasting over 20,000 plants, The Game Fair Gardens sponsored by investment firm Charles Stanley was the first show garden to be created of this scale.

Hatfield House's Lady Salisbury is patron of Capel Manor College and the festival of the British countryside was the perfect opportunity for the London-based college to demonstrate its outstanding reputation for garden design, horticulture, innovation and talent.

Malcolm Goodwin, principal at Capel Manor College, said: "I am immensely proud of the spectacular Capel Manor College Game Fair Garden at Hatfield House, sponsored by Charles Stanley.

"It is an outstanding achievement by our students and staff, and the world's biggest show garden ever built for a three-day event.

"Around an acre, and largely designed and created by students, the gardens comprise a prairie, a vineyard, a productive garden, a swimming pond, a herbaceous border and a wildlife area."

The show gardens were an immersive and interactive experience, and told the story of the countryside, estates, country gardens and traditional practices through themed gardens.

With each area designed by a different college student or apprentice, the gardens were divided into sections that not only represented the diversity and possibilities within the countryside, but also showcased Capel Manor College's areas of expertise in numerous courses for those interested in animals, nature and the environment.

Visitors were treated to an array of fantastic garden delights, including a herbaceous border complete with sculptures and designed by student Andrew Smith, a potager garden designed by the college's apprentices including Francesco Gorni, Daniel Monge and Laura Clark, a floristry and rose border with the finest home-grown British flowers, and prairie planting designed by student Cristina Garcia-Mora.

An arboriculture and countryside management area displayed the skills required for hedge laying and woodland conservation, as well as floristry demonstrations and a leather workshop with students creating handcrafted saddles, bridles and shoes.

"The vast number of visitors to The Game Fair at Hatfield House, and visiting VIPs, were amazed and inspired in equal measure," added Malcolm Goodwin.

"The Game Fair Garden is a triumph of the imagination, team work and the sheer exertions of everyone involved, and brilliantly demonstrates the many talents in Capel Manor College."

An application is being made to Guinness World Records to get the garden recognised as the largest show garden ever created.

