Animal rights activists protest outside Game Fair

Hertfordshire Animal Rights protesting outside the Game Fair on Saturday July 27. Picture: Barbara White. Archant

Animal rights activists protested outside the Game Fair last Saturday.

Protesters said attendees of the Game Fair were friendly towards them as they stood outside Hatfield House,

Herts Animal Rights activist Barbara White said: "It went well considering a lot of people are involved in hunting."

Ms White, a former Hatfield district nurse, said she did get some abuse online when she posted a photo of the protest on Saturday July 27.

"He said he would come down to my house," she said.

"I didn't report it to police as I thought it was all talk.

"But a lot of people know me in Hatfield so I know he could find out."

Herts Animal Rights, which is mainly made up of activists from Stevenage and some from Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield, had people protesting outside the main as well as the side entrance.