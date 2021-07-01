Galleria to lose Gap outlet as fashion retailer announces store closures

Published: 3:40 PM July 1, 2021

The Galleria in Hatfield looks set to lose its Gap outlet after the US fashion retailer announced plans to close all of its 81 stores in the UK and Ireland.

Gap has said it would close all its stores in a phased manner between the end of August and the end of September as they look to go online-only.

The company has not disclosed how many employees will be impacted by the store closures, but will start a consultation process with the staff in due course.

"We believe in Gap's global brand power,” said a spokesperson for Gap.

“We are executing against Gap's Power Plan and partnering to amplify our global reach.

"We are not exiting the UK market. We will continue to run and operate our Gap e-commerce business in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland."

