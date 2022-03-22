News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Flavours and culture of Ukraine at Welwyn Garden City fundraiser

Author Picture Icon

Gopika Madhu

Published: 6:00 AM March 22, 2022
A fundraising dinner will be held at the Focolare Centre in Welwyn Garden City, on Saturday, March 26 at 6:30pm.

A fundraising dinner will be held at the Focolare Centre in Welwyn Garden City, on Saturday, March 26 at 6:30pm. - Credit: Michal Siewniak

Discover a mouth-watering Ukrainian dinner this weekend, while simultaneously helping the victims of the war. 

A fundraising dinner will be held at the Focolare Centre in Welwyn Garden City, at 6.30pm on Saturday, March 26.  

This event will include not just Ukrainian food but also give people an understanding of Ukrainian culture through songs, stories, and history. 

Members will have to pay £17 pounds each for tickets, while children pay £6 each and family ‘bundle’ tickets cost £40. 

The dishes expected to be served on the night include: 

  • Starter: Borscht with krokiety (Beetroot soup with a side of croquettes); 
  • Main course: Choice of Varenyky: Cheese and Potato/ Meat / Cabbage and Mushroom (Stuffed Ukrainian dumplings);
    Choice of Varenyky: Cheese and Potato/ Meat / Cabbage and Mushroom (Stuffed Ukrainian dumplings)

    Choice of Varenyky: Cheese and Potato/ Meat / Cabbage and Mushroom (Stuffed Ukrainian dumplings) - Credit: Michal Siewniak

  • Tea and coffee;
  • A bar serving soft and alcoholic drinks will be available throughout the evening.

The dishes are being cooked by Polish chefs from Hatfield restaurant as both cultures offer similar foods that can be enjoyed by all. 

This event is also being organised in partnership with St Mary Magdalen's Church in WGC, their parish priest Emma Hopegood Jones and the Focolare Movement. All proceeds from the dinner will go towards supporting the DEC British Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian appeal. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in his 30s seriously injured after being struck by car in Radlett
  2. 2 Welwyn Garden City school opens new outdoor classroom
  3. 3 Welwyn Garden City man jailed after loaded gun and drugs found
  1. 4 Consultation opens as funding secured for new Hatfield football ground
  2. 5 Hatfield car dealer admits 'mistakes' after week-old £32k car breaks down
  3. 6 9 movies filmed in Hertfordshire that have won Oscars
  4. 7 Welwyn Garden City's new depot and recycling centre to open soon
  5. 8 Good progress being made on One Town Centre development
  6. 9 Panshanger FC collects donations for Ukrainian refugees
  7. 10 Potters Bar religious group wants to change Mother's Day meeting

Michal Siewniak, one of the organisers of this fundraiser, said: “We were looking at different way we can show our solidarity and come together for Ukraine but also show that we all care and we are all affected by it. This demonstrates the importance of being one community and it is absolutely critical.” 

So far, 33 tickets for the fundraising dinner have been sold, at a centre that holds up to 100 people.  

According to Michal, it is also a possibility that victims of the war who have since moved to the area will be attending this dinner. “I can tell, this will be a very emotional and moving event,” Michal added. 

Parking will also available at the Focolare Centre for disabled guests and the infirm only so make sure to book this in advance if required. 

Members will have to pay £17 pounds each for tickets, while children pay £6 each and family ‘bundle’ tickets cost £40. 

Members will have to pay £17 pounds each for tickets, while children pay £6 each and family ‘bundle’ tickets cost £40. - Credit: Michal Siewniak

To find out more about the event contact Michal Siewniak on 07825021746 or by email: michal.siewniak1@gmail.com 

Charity Fundraiser
Welwyn Garden City News
Ukraine

Don't Miss

Bedtime Beers Welwyn Garden City

New beer tasting room coming to Welwyn Garden City this summer

Dan Mountney

person
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after the crash on Oldings Corner roundabout in Hatfield.

Herts Live News

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after A1(M) crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Barry and Joan Foster. She died 10 minutes after being discharged from Lister Hospital.

Lister Hospital patient, 73, died 10 minutes after being discharged...

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon
Major who served in the German and British army has not been permitted to wear a medal on his uniform.

British Army Major receives medal that he is not authorised to wear

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon