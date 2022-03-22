Flavours and culture of Ukraine at Welwyn Garden City fundraiser
- Credit: Michal Siewniak
Discover a mouth-watering Ukrainian dinner this weekend, while simultaneously helping the victims of the war.
A fundraising dinner will be held at the Focolare Centre in Welwyn Garden City, at 6.30pm on Saturday, March 26.
This event will include not just Ukrainian food but also give people an understanding of Ukrainian culture through songs, stories, and history.
Members will have to pay £17 pounds each for tickets, while children pay £6 each and family ‘bundle’ tickets cost £40.
The dishes expected to be served on the night include:
- Starter: Borscht with krokiety (Beetroot soup with a side of croquettes);
- Main course: Choice of Varenyky: Cheese and Potato/ Meat / Cabbage and Mushroom (Stuffed Ukrainian dumplings);
- Tea and coffee;
- A bar serving soft and alcoholic drinks will be available throughout the evening.
The dishes are being cooked by Polish chefs from Hatfield restaurant as both cultures offer similar foods that can be enjoyed by all.
This event is also being organised in partnership with St Mary Magdalen's Church in WGC, their parish priest Emma Hopegood Jones and the Focolare Movement. All proceeds from the dinner will go towards supporting the DEC British Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian appeal.
Michal Siewniak, one of the organisers of this fundraiser, said: “We were looking at different way we can show our solidarity and come together for Ukraine but also show that we all care and we are all affected by it. This demonstrates the importance of being one community and it is absolutely critical.”
So far, 33 tickets for the fundraising dinner have been sold, at a centre that holds up to 100 people.
According to Michal, it is also a possibility that victims of the war who have since moved to the area will be attending this dinner. “I can tell, this will be a very emotional and moving event,” Michal added.
Parking will also available at the Focolare Centre for disabled guests and the infirm only so make sure to book this in advance if required.
To find out more about the event contact Michal Siewniak on 07825021746 or by email: michal.siewniak1@gmail.com