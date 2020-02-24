Hertfordshire County councillors secure funding for Hatfield causes

Hertfordshire County councillors for Hatfield have secured thousands to help improve their communities.

In recent months Paul Zukowskyj - for Hatfield South - awarded a grant of £2,000 to North Mymms Youth and Community Centre for upgrading of the toilet facilities, plumbing and roof of the community centre used by parents, staff and members of the community.

He said: "The Youth Centre is a fantastic community facility that was starting to show age and really needs funding - I am happy to support the facility in this way."

He also awarded a grant of £2,000 to Hatfield Town Council to upgrade Ellenbrook play area and recreation ground.

"The facilities at Ellenbrook have now been completed and it is really fantastic for children and adults to enjoy this outdoor space," he added.

"This is a fantastic redevelopment and I hope the community are pleased with my contribution to unlock the facility's full potential."

Hatfield North's councillor Margaret Eames-Petersen awarded a grant of £500 to St John's Church, Lemsford to replace the winding mechanism for Lemsford Church clock.

Cllr Eames-Petersen said: "I am very pleased to be able to support both St John's Church and the people of Lemsford in contributing to the cost of getting the mechanism for the clock mended."

The locality budget scheme has funded thousands of worthwhile projects since it was launched in 2009, making a positive difference to many Hertfordshire communities.

County councillors work closely with their communities to identify local issues, and have £10,000 each year each to spend on projects in their area.

For further information on any of these stories please contact the county councillors directly via the Hertfordshire County Council website, hertfordshire.gov.uk/yourcouncillor.