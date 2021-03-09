Two meetings to take place about Friendship House tonight

Published: 1:03 PM March 9, 2021 Updated: 1:04 PM March 9, 2021

Left to right: school girl Sanvitt Shah, Labour Councillors: Cllr Lenny Brandon, Mayor Cllr Margaret Eames-Petersen and Cllr Glyn Hayes standing this week in solidarity to Save Friendship House in Hatfield - Credit: Supplied

Two meetings looking at the future of Friendship House in Hatfield will take place tonight.

The elderly day centre was forced to close as the charity could not raise donations to fund its staffing and operating costs.

Friendship House in Hatfield has supported the community for 50 years - Credit: Archant

The charity currently has a lease from Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, paying £130 in rent annually, but it is required to make sure the building is operated only as a day centre for the elderly.

This means it cannot be used for any other purpose while Friendship House keeps the lease.

Hatfield Town Council is supporting a charity, Hertfordshire Independent Living Service, which can take up the lease, but WHBC wants to consider the options.

Friendship House's future will be discussed at WHBC's cabinet meeting and at an extraordinary HTC meeting.

WHBC believes Friendship House is nearing the end of its life and decided an options appraisal should be undertaken for the site, and that the site should not be leased out or marketed until this has been completed.

Back in 2014 MP Grant Shapps and Town Mayor Howard Morgan joined local councillors, staff and volunteers of Friendship House to celebrate gaining funding to keep it open - Credit: Archant

In a press release the council said: "Under the terms of the existing lease the charity would be responsible for rebuilding the property but this is unlikely to be financially viable for them.

"The closure of the centre therefore presents an opportunity to ensure that all potential options for the site are carefully considered to ensure the best and most sustainable solution for the needs of the local community is secured.

"These options include the demolition of the existing, aged, building and redevelopment of the site which could include a modern community facility better able to serve the needs of local residents."

However this decision was called in by Labour Councillor Glyn Hayes, which is why the council is reconsidering its decision tonight.

HTC's meeting was called to support the new proposal of the Herts-wide charity, which has come forward in the last two weeks, willing to take over the current lease of Friendship House.

Cllr Margaret Eames-Petersen, Mayor of Hatfield, says this charity can satisfy the clause in the lease for preserving continued services to the senior citizens of Hatfield.

WHBC would still need to grant permission to Steve Russell, the trustee and chair of "Hatfield and District Age Concern" to re-assign the lease.