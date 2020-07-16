Tewin scarecrow competition hailed ‘excellent’ despite damp weather
PUBLISHED: 17:11 16 July 2020
The Friends of Tewin committee held its biennial scarecrow weekend, with special recognition for key workers who have worked throughout the pandemic.
The group wanted to help ease the pressure of lockdown in Tewin last month, and keep children and their parents busy for a while.A record number of households took up the challenge, and Tewin was proud to display an amazing 45 scarecrows from June 26 to 29 in front gardens throughout the village.
A spokesperson for the committee said: “The weather turned against us and proved showery and very windy which knocked the stuffing out of some of our scarecrows – it but didn’t dampen the enthusiasm.
“The standard was excellent with a wide range of ideas. The winning crow, voted for by the public, was based on Joe Wicks and his amazing PE sessions for kids.” Everyone who took part received a small prize and a certificate, while the winners received a John Lewis voucher.
