Tewin scarecrow competition hailed ‘excellent’ despite damp weather

The Friends of Tewin committee held its biennial scarecrow weekend, with special recognition for key workers who have worked throughout the pandemic.

A neighbour hood watch themed scarecrow. Picture: Friends of Tewin Committee A neighbour hood watch themed scarecrow. Picture: Friends of Tewin Committee

The group wanted to help ease the pressure of lockdown in Tewin last month, and keep children and their parents busy for a while.A record number of households took up the challenge, and Tewin was proud to display an amazing 45 scarecrows from June 26 to 29 in front gardens throughout the village.

A spokesperson for the committee said: “The weather turned against us and proved showery and very windy which knocked the stuffing out of some of our scarecrows – it but didn’t dampen the enthusiasm.

“The standard was excellent with a wide range of ideas. The winning crow, voted for by the public, was based on Joe Wicks and his amazing PE sessions for kids.” Everyone who took part received a small prize and a certificate, while the winners received a John Lewis voucher.