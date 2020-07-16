Advanced search

Tewin scarecrow competition hailed ‘excellent’ despite damp weather

PUBLISHED: 17:11 16 July 2020

The Winner!

The Winner!

The Friends of Tewin committee held its biennial scarecrow weekend, with special recognition for key workers who have worked throughout the pandemic.

A neighbour hood watch themed scarecrow. Picture: Friends of Tewin CommitteeA neighbour hood watch themed scarecrow. Picture: Friends of Tewin Committee

You may also want to watch:

The group wanted to help ease the pressure of lockdown in Tewin last month, and keep children and their parents busy for a while.A record number of households took up the challenge, and Tewin was proud to display an amazing 45 scarecrows from June 26 to 29 in front gardens throughout the village.

A spokesperson for the committee said: “The weather turned against us and proved showery and very windy which knocked the stuffing out of some of our scarecrows – it but didn’t dampen the enthusiasm.

“The standard was excellent with a wide range of ideas. The winning crow, voted for by the public, was based on Joe Wicks and his amazing PE sessions for kids.” Everyone who took part received a small prize and a certificate, while the winners received a John Lewis voucher.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Boy, 17, in ‘stable condition’ after Welwyn Garden City stabbing

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a stabbing near Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Man taken to hospital after Welwyn Garden City Train Station closed

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

‘Up to 50’ people caught playing on Splashlands building site by police at Stanborough Park

Stanborough Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Pubs in Welwyn Hatfield have headless horses, interesting ales and tons of history

The Eight Bells in Hatfield, The White Horse in Burnham Green and The Plume of Feathers in Tewin. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

CCTV images released after Potters Bar cannabis drug deal reached Scotland

CCTV images have been released after cannabis was sent to Scotland at a Post Office on Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Boy, 17, in ‘stable condition’ after Welwyn Garden City stabbing

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a stabbing near Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Man taken to hospital after Welwyn Garden City Train Station closed

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

‘Up to 50’ people caught playing on Splashlands building site by police at Stanborough Park

Stanborough Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Pubs in Welwyn Hatfield have headless horses, interesting ales and tons of history

The Eight Bells in Hatfield, The White Horse in Burnham Green and The Plume of Feathers in Tewin. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

CCTV images released after Potters Bar cannabis drug deal reached Scotland

CCTV images have been released after cannabis was sent to Scotland at a Post Office on Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Tributes pour in for ‘extraordinary’ former Stevenage and St Albans police sergeant

Former Stevenage and St Albans officer, Sgt Leah McDermott passed away after a battle with cancer. Picture: Herts Police

Tewin scarecrow competition hailed ‘excellent’ despite damp weather

The Winner!

University students get creative for virtual final year degree show

Work by fine art student Jordan Simpson celebrates the beauty of black culture and history

Provisional rugby union fixtures for London & South East divisions released ahead of new season

Datchworth and Letchworth will lock horns again in round two of the London Two North West season. Picture: KARYN HADDON

LGTBQ+ motion raised by Potters Bar councillors passed by Hertsmere

Labour Potters Bar councillors Christian Gray and Chris Myers. Picture: Supplied.