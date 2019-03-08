Advanced search

Free scam awareness session next week

PUBLISHED: 10:57 29 June 2019

A free scam awareness session will take place next week. Picture: PICPEDIA

A scam awareness roadshow is coming to Potters Bar to help prevent people from becoming victims of scammers.

The session will be taking place on Tuesday, July 2 from 1.30pm to 4.30pm at Oakmere Library in Potters Bar.

Anyone can be a scam victim, but scammers tend to target older people living alone as they believe them to be more susceptible to being conned.

According to Friends Against Scams, 53 per cent of people aged over 65 have been targeted by scams.

Advisors from Hertfordshire Trading Standards, Neighbourhood Watch, Age UK Hertfordshire as well as the local Police Community Safety Officer will be at the events to provide information and advice.

Cllr Terry Hone, executive member for community safety and waste management, said: "Scammers tend to pick on older people who are on their own, targeting them through the post, over the phone and by mail.

"These scam awareness-raising sessions offer residents practical tips on how to spot a scam or con and what to do to protect themselves.

"If people think they may have been targeted by scammers, they can seek advice and support in a friendly environment."

All activities are free, and no booking is necessary.

For more information visit: hertfordshire.gov.uk/scamaware or call 0300 123 4049.

