Say this secret phrase and get a free pint for the first game of the Euros

Published: 11:23 AM June 9, 2021

You don't need to download an app or have a voucher to get a free pint from these pubs on Friday - Credit: Greene King

To celebrate the re-opening of our nation’s pubs and the impending summer of sport, pub retailer and brewer, Greene King, is offering a free pint to every customer.

Keen punters can redeem a tasty pint of Greene King’s own pale ale brew, Ice Breaker, on Friday, June 11– the first day of the highly anticipated rescheduled Euros football tournament.

Football fans will be able to enjoy a free beer for the first game of the Euros - Turkey vs Italy - Credit: Greene King

No vouchers or downloads are needed, simply utter the words ‘your home of pub sport’ to the bar staff and you’ll be provided with a refreshing pint in readiness to watch the match at your favourite local.

Chris Conchie, head of sport at Greene King, said: “With an exciting summer of sport in front of us, we can’t wait to welcome our customers back to our pubs to enjoy watching sport with us once again.

“We’ve all been forced to watch sport from home but we know our pubs are your home away from home when it comes to sport! We want to celebrate by giving each and every one of our customers a free pint of Ice Breaker. The ultimate, unfiltered, refreshing pale ale - bursting with fruity hop characters. We’re looking forward to seeing you all soon!”

Participating pubs in our area include: