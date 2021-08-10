News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Meet the woman who is offering free nipple tattoos to breast cancer survivors

Matt Powell

Published: 12:07 PM August 10, 2021    Updated: 1:07 PM August 10, 2021
Hannah Jolly

Hannah wants to help spread awareness about having realistic 3D nipple tattoos for women who lost theirs - Credit: Hannah Jolly

A Digswell makeup artist is offering free nipple tattoos for women who have had a mastectomy.

Hannah Jolly's company Ink and Glow already tattoos eyebrows, eyeliner and lip colour but she has now decided to use her skills to help those who have survived breast cancer and have had their nipple or nipples removed during surgery.

Hannah offers cosmetic tattooing, from scalp to medical, to eyebrows and Lipliner - Credit: Hannah Jolly

The NHS do offer the service to most who need it however they are only licensed to use semi permanent inks, which means over time the tattoo will fade.

Hannah explained why she decided to offer this service for free: "There are people who charge but I just think these women have been through a bit of a journey. If I can do something to help, I'm happy to give up my time to do it.

"It's something I feel quite passionate about and enjoy doing.

"We create the look of a nipple, we try and make it as 3D as possible and as realistic as possible."

Hannah said the procedure can be a very emotional experience, as often the women have gotten used to their appearance without nipples and having them back can be quite jarring.

Ink and Glow is based in Digswell - Credit: Hannah Jolly

She added: "Most women cry, so then I cry.

"They don't realise how much it impacts on their confidence. Especially if people are single and are looking to date. It just really does hold a lot of people back. 

"I had a women recently who was divorced, she had her mastectomy 10 years ago and she'd never bothered going to get nipple reconstruction. She's looking to date now and this was sort of her final part of her journey to getting her confidence back.

"Certainly women are nervous when they come in, they've been through a lot already and I think they are scared about how it's going to look."

The process can be quite technical compared to a normal tattoo, including colour matching with any existing nipple.

Lorraine from Cheltenham left a review for Hannah after having the treatment, she said: "The lovely Hannah was recommended to me for medical tattooing, and I am so pleased to have met her. She has done an outstanding job. Everyone who has seen it cannot believe how realistic the shading is, it honestly does look 3D; and it has given me so much more confidence."

To find out more visit: www.facebook.com/ink.and.glow.

