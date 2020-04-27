Advanced search

Hatfield free law clinic helps Hertfordshire renters ‘struggling’ during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:25 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 27 April 2020

Diana Kirsch at the opening of the law clinic in October 2019. Picture: University of Hertfordshire.

Diana Kirsch at the opening of the law clinic in October 2019. Picture: University of Hertfordshire.

A free law clinic run by the University of Hertfordshire is aiming to support tenants during the coronavirus crisis.

The university, which has teamed up with housing solicitors Cheryl Gaunt from Just for Kids Law and Ruth Camp from Shelter, will offer the free legal advice online to anyone in Hertfordshire.

Director of Hertfordshire Law Clinic Diana Kirsch said: “Since we launched two weeks ago, we have been overwhelmed with enquiries. We are very grateful to Cheryl and Ruth for helping us set up this desperately needed new service.”

Cheryl added: “This is a vital service for residents of Hertfordshire, where legal aid is scarce and it is almost impossible to get free housing advice. For people confused about their rights, struggling to pay their rent or worried about eviction, this service will offer essential advice and support.”

For further information about the Hertfordshire Law Clinic please visit herts.ac.uk/lawclinic.

