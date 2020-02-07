Free Hatfield event to help protect children from youth violence

Two awareness evenings to provide advice and support for parents and guardians on protecting children from youth violence, gangs and knife crime, are being held in Hatfield later this month.

Organised by Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Partnership, these free events will explore how parents, guardians and family can be more aware of issues that young people are currently facing

Speaking at the events will be Tracy Hanson from The Josh Hanson Trust, who sadly lost her son Josh to knife crime in 2015, and Gavin McKenna, an ex-gang member from Reach Every Generation who has journeyed from gang member to born again Christian.

A number of local services will also be available to answer any questions, including Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Hertfordshire Police, Fearless, a service that allows people to pass on information about crime 100 per cent anonymously and YC Hertfordshire Services for Young People.

Council leader, Councillor Tony Kingsbury, said: "We want our communities to be safe places to live and work, where young people lead rewarding and fulfilling lives.

"Protecting vulnerable children from crime, by understanding the signs and knowing where to turn for help and advice, are vital interventions that will help to save lives and turn lives around."

Both events will take place on Tuesday, February 25 at Onslow St Audreys School, Old Rectory Drive, Hatfield, AL10 8AB.

To book, visit: YouthViolenceAwareness1.eventbrite.co.uk or YouthViolenceAwareness2.eventbrite.co.uk.