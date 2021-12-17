News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Have you found the secret Elf hiding in The Galleria?

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 1:11 PM December 17, 2021
Plastic Elf in Santa costume pointing at children's books in the galleria, Hatfield, Hertfordshire.

There's still time to find the hiding Elf! - Credit: The Galleria

Up until Christmas Eve, guests at Hatfield's The Galleria are invited to come and hunt for Santa's Elf who is hiding in a secret location within the mall. 

To celebrate the Elf’s arrival, The Galleria has launched an official Elf Hunt and is encouraging Elf hunters to take s-Elfies and share them on social media with the hashtag #GalleriaElf.

Tim Stirling, centre Director and chief officer of Christmas at The Galleria, commented: “When we arrived at the outlet on December 1, we were stunned to find one of Santa’s infamous scout elves had moved in overnight.

"We’re incredibly excited at his arrival and have launched The Galleria Elf Hunt, inviting guests to seek out his hiding spots.

"So far the elf has stayed true to his reputation of causing a bit of havoc so we’ll make sure we keep an eye on him during his stay.”

Christmas
Hatfield News

