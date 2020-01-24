Hertsmere van owners now able to get catalytic converters marked for free

A picture of a catalytic converter. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Thieves who target catalytic converters for their precious metals in Hertsmere may find life more difficult in future.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two Potters Bar garages have teamed up with the Community Safety Partnership (CSP) to offer free security marking of catalytic converters to Hertsmere van owners to help reduce theft.

The free security marking can be carried out at JTT Autotech, High Street and C and C Motors, Cranbourne Industrial Estate, Cranborne Road.

Valerie Kane, community safety manager at Hertsmere Borough Council, said: "These converters can cost a considerable amount to replace so anything van owners can do to protect their vehicle is worthwhile.

"That's why the Community Safety Partnership has funded these kits and taken steps to work with two garages to help organise this initiative.

"I would like to thank both JTT Autotect and C and C Motors for helping the Community Safety Partnership to deliver this service and would urge motorists to take advantage of this opportunity to keep their vehicles safe."

You may also want to watch:

PCSO Cheryll Lavell, said: "Having your catalytic converter security marked makes it much less attractive to thieves, we are very grateful to the garages for carrying out this work to help prevent crime.

"To further reduce the chances of your catalytic converter being stolen, don't park your car half on the pavement as it makes it easy for a thief to get underneath it. It's also worth putting a sign in your window to say your catalytic converter has been marked."

If you have any information about a catalytic converter theft, please contact Herts police online or on the non-emergency number 101.

Once the security marking has been carried out it is down to the van owner to register their details with the International Security Register (ISR).

There are also stickers to display in the vehicle windows to let potential thieves know the catalytic converter has been marked and can be traced to the owner.

The Community Safety Partnership, which is co-ordinated by the council, also includes representatives from Herts police, Herts Fire & Rescue, Trading Standards and a number of other agencies who all work together to keep the borough safe.

To take up the offer please make an appointment with the garage first.