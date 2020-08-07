Advanced search

Free Books Hatfield puts safety first before reopening goes ahead

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 August 2020

Hatfield Free Books has still not reopened since lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hatfield Free Books has still not reopened since lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Months after shops were allowed to open, the trustees of a Hatfield bookshop – which makes its stock freely available to the public – are still working on a plan to enable them to reopen safely to the public.

The trustees of Free Books Hatfield, based at the Galleria, explained they share the frustrations of the Hatfield community but do not expect to be back before September.

Pete Hill, chair of Free Books Hatfield, said: “Whilst we have all been frustrated by the current situation you’ll appreciate that being a totally voluntary organisation the safety of our customers and volunteers is paramount.

“Unlike many charity shops we have no paid staff, our volunteers only attending once or twice a week. This poses its own challenge in ensuring new procedures are fully understood and adhered to.

“One of the great attractions of our shop is that it provides customers with a full browsing experience. We have no inventory of which books we stock so it really is case of seeing if you can find something you like.

You may also want to watch:

“Unfortunately COVID-19 provides a particular challenge in this area as there is a chance the virus could be spread by handling our books. Many bookshops have the space and management structure to allow them to quarantine handled books sadly we are unable to do this. This also means that if we do re-open we will be unable to accept book donations for some time.

“We have two main sources of volunteers the University of Hertfordshire and local people who have retired. The situation with the university is a fluid one as to whether students will return while a number of our other volunteers because of their age fall into the vulnerable category for COVID-19.”

Currently, UoH expects its students to return to in-person teaching in September – with face coverings – but will conduct some lessons online.

Mr Hill added: “We are hopeful that we will be able to overcome these challenges in time. It’s also very heartening for all our volunteers to know that we are being missed by the community. I’m sure though in these unprecedented times they will agree that safety has to come first.”

All three Isabel Hospice charity shops have reopened in Hatfield, and one in WGC, while the Willow Foundation is back in WGC and Hatfield.

If you want to volunteer for Free Books Hatfield please email bh2016@outlook.com.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family’s dismay as Lexi, 9, suffers hypoglycaemic attack at Splashlands in front of frustrated crowd

Welwyn Garden City residents had been waiting for Splashlands for a long time. Picture: Kevin Lines

One in five Hertfordshire NHS staff have coronavirus antibodies

At West Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust  which operates Watford General Hospital (pictured)  34 per cent of the 2,790 staff tested were found to be positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents feel let down by plans to scrap Cockfosters car park

Cockfosters station. Supplied by Kate Bishop

New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

‘Real gentleman’ and Potters Bar community stalwart dies

Brian Hamshere has died at the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Ann Wood

Most Read

Family’s dismay as Lexi, 9, suffers hypoglycaemic attack at Splashlands in front of frustrated crowd

Welwyn Garden City residents had been waiting for Splashlands for a long time. Picture: Kevin Lines

One in five Hertfordshire NHS staff have coronavirus antibodies

At West Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust  which operates Watford General Hospital (pictured)  34 per cent of the 2,790 staff tested were found to be positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents feel let down by plans to scrap Cockfosters car park

Cockfosters station. Supplied by Kate Bishop

New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

‘Real gentleman’ and Potters Bar community stalwart dies

Brian Hamshere has died at the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Ann Wood

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Free Books Hatfield puts safety first before reopening goes ahead

Hatfield Free Books has still not reopened since lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missing Stevenage teen with links to Tewin found

A 16-year-old teenager has been found.

Jeep catches fire in Welwyn

A Jeep caught fire in Welwyn this afternoon. Picture: Nick Horrex

Ben Coker heads back to Hertfordshire as Hatfield man signs for Stevenage

Former Southend United defender Ben Coker has made the switch to Stevenage from Lincoln City. Picture: ADAM ADAVY/PA

Enchanted fairy trail set to open at Hertford Castle

The Hertford Castle Enchanted Fairy Trail starts on Saturday, August 22 and runs until Sunday, September 6. Picture: Hertford Town Council