Family pays tribute to cyclist who died in Hatfield crash

Freddie Oborne died in a crash on the A414 near Hatfield House. Picture: Herts Police Archant

Tributes have been paid to a Hertford man who died in a crash on the A414 in Hatfield on Monday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Frederick ‘Freddie’ Oborne, who has been described as a keen athelete, died after his bike collided with a car near Hatfield House.

The 80-year-old is said to have particularly loved cycling and triathlons.

Freddie’s family said: “Our dearly loved Dad, grandad and great grandad. He will forever be in our hearts and minds, and he has now been reunited with his beloved Liz where he belongs.”

A 23-year-old woman from Hertford was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

She has since been released under investigation. Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the collision.

If you have any information that could assist the enquiry and have not already spoken to police, please call 101 quoting reference Op Ursinia.