Advanced search

Family pays tribute to cyclist who died in Hatfield crash

PUBLISHED: 16:25 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 22 April 2020

Freddie Oborne died in a crash on the A414 near Hatfield House. Picture: Herts Police

Freddie Oborne died in a crash on the A414 near Hatfield House. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

Tributes have been paid to a Hertford man who died in a crash on the A414 in Hatfield on Monday.

Frederick ‘Freddie’ Oborne, who has been described as a keen athelete, died after his bike collided with a car near Hatfield House.

The 80-year-old is said to have particularly loved cycling and triathlons.

Freddie’s family said: “Our dearly loved Dad, grandad and great grandad. He will forever be in our hearts and minds, and he has now been reunited with his beloved Liz where he belongs.”

A 23-year-old woman from Hertford was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

She has since been released under investigation. Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the collision.

If you have any information that could assist the enquiry and have not already spoken to police, please call 101 quoting reference Op Ursinia.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police and dogs attend alleged vehicle theft in Welwyn Garden City

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

Arrest made after cyclist sustains serious injuries in Hatfield crash

The A414 was closed in both directions by police following the serious collision in Hatfield. Picture: Casey Alexander

Hatfield couple found dead after concern for welfare reports

Police attended the scene at Stockbreach Road in Hatfield.

Welham Green artist and Hatfield gardener create tributes for NHS staff

Images made for NHS staff by Lorna Johnson and Matt Smith. Picture: Lorna Johnson/ Gary Perlmutter.

Cyclist dies after A414 crash near Hatfield House

The cyclist died at the scene of the A414 crash near Hatfield House.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Armed police and dogs attend alleged vehicle theft in Welwyn Garden City

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

Arrest made after cyclist sustains serious injuries in Hatfield crash

The A414 was closed in both directions by police following the serious collision in Hatfield. Picture: Casey Alexander

Hatfield couple found dead after concern for welfare reports

Police attended the scene at Stockbreach Road in Hatfield.

Welham Green artist and Hatfield gardener create tributes for NHS staff

Images made for NHS staff by Lorna Johnson and Matt Smith. Picture: Lorna Johnson/ Gary Perlmutter.

Cyclist dies after A414 crash near Hatfield House

The cyclist died at the scene of the A414 crash near Hatfield House.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

New date announced for Back of Beyond FSTVL 2020 in Cuffley

Back of Beyond Festival. Picture: (c) visionseven.co.uk

Family pays tribute to cyclist who died in Hatfield crash

Freddie Oborne died in a crash on the A414 near Hatfield House. Picture: Herts Police

Pregnant owner of Hatfield organic clothing company raises money for Lister Hospital maternity unit

Sales of the baby grow will go towards Lister Hospital and another NHS charity. Picture: Little White Threads.

Budding lawyer from Hatfield up for top legal mind award

Ben Williams has been shortlisted for the National Accident Helpline’s Future Legal Mind Award. Picture: National Accident Helpline

Tributes paid to former Welwyn Hatfield mayor who ‘had a zest for life’

Michael Long, ex-Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, died on Thursday.
Drive 24