Fox cub saved after two days stuck in a well in Welwyn

The fox cub was stuck at the bottom of a 12ft-deep well. Picture: RSPCA Archant

A frightened fox cub has been rescued after two days trapped down a 12ft-deep well in Welwyn.

The fox cub darted off into the undergrowth after being saved. Picture: RSPCA The fox cub darted off into the undergrowth after being saved. Picture: RSPCA

A family found the stranded fox after hearing its cries from the disused well at the bottom of their garden.

After monitoring the cub, they decided he would need some help so they called the RSPCA.

Animal collection officer Kate Wright went to the home, in Danesbury Park Road, on Thursday, April 16. She said: “The family believe the little cub fell into the well on Tuesday but first heard him crying on Wednesday night.

They lowered some water into the well for him and threw down some food before calling us for help the following morning.

The foc cub had fallen through a small gap in the cover on top of the well. Picture: RSPCA The foc cub had fallen through a small gap in the cover on top of the well. Picture: RSPCA

She added: “Although the well was covered, the cover was damaged so the cub – who is still only little – must have fallen through the small gap.

“The well was deep and the poor, frightened fox was curled up right at the bottom, around 12ft down. It was dark and damp down there – he’d never have been able to get out on his own and it’s incredibly lucky that the family heard him crying for his mum and went to investigate.”

Kate shone her torch down into the well and soon spotted the cub curled up among some leaves and litter.

“I managed to scoop him up into my net and carefully bring him up to the surface. Thankfully, despite his big fall, he wasn’t injured and I was really keen for him to get back to his mum so I released him back into the garden. He darted off into the undergrowth which is where the family believe his den is so I’m confident he found his way back to mum!

The fox cub wasn't injured after being stuck in the welll. Picture: RSPCA The fox cub wasn't injured after being stuck in the welll. Picture: RSPCA

“We managed to haul some concrete planks over the well to block the hole so hopefully no one else will be falling down there!”

If you see a lone baby wild animal, unless they are obviously injured or in immediate danger from predators or traffic, monitor the situation from afar as they may not need rescuing.

Young animals have a much greater chance of survival if they remain with their mothers. Where possible the RSPCA will always try to reunite them and we always ask members of the public to leave the cubs in situ where possible and call for advice. That way their staff can assess the situation to see if we can reunite them.

If you find a fox cub on their own and their eyes are open, the cub is probably fine – the parents will usually be nearby. If you find a fox cub that’s injured, sick, in immediate danger or has their eyes closed then please call the RSPCA for advice on our cruelty and advice line on 0300 1234 999. More information on fox cubs can be found on the RSPCA website.

The well. Picture: RSPCA The well. Picture: RSPCA

