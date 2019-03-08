Gallery

Welwyn Hatfield pub to star in Channel Four’s Four in a Bed

L-R Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow, sous chef Jack Hathway-Neville, general manager Dan Tubbs, breakfast chef Dean Deniro, deputy manager Charlotte Mitchell inside The Wellington, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Publicans at a Welwyn Hatfield guest house will appear on the Channel Four reality TV show Four in a Bed, in episodes airing every night this week.

Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow inside one of the showcase rooms at The Wellington, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow inside one of the showcase rooms at The Wellington, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

For the filming, the Wellington in Welwyn battled it out with three others in the show, which asks proprietors to stay in each others’ guest houses and rate them according to who offers the best value for money.

The Wellington, which has stood for over 700 years, has six boutique rooms priced at between £120 and £130 a night, and they’re particularly proud of the roll-top bars featured in three of the rooms.

We sent our photographer to get a sneak peek at the romantic rooms that were scrutinised by the show’s competitors.

Some rooms feature trendy exposed brickwork, free-standing bathtubs, oriental carpets and four-poster beds.

Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow, who has worked there two years, said she’s proud of the place.

She talked about what it was like in front of the cameras. “At the beginning we were a bit selfconscious but by the end of it you just carry on as normal,” she said.

The show goes out every night next week, with a different B&B or guest house featuring each night.

To celebrate, the Wellington is hosting screenings of the broadcasts on Thursday and Friday, with drinks and nibbles.

Felicity, who can’t tell anyone about the winner of the show due to an agreement with Channel Four, is keeping her lips sealed until the airing.

Guests at the screening will also be given a voucher for 10 per cent off a one-night stay at the Wellington in March or April.

Thursday’s episode shows the Welwyn pub’s turn to be scrutinised, while the Friday is the final where all four proprietors reveal how much they think a stay in the other B&Bs is worth.

Deputy manager Charlotte Mitchell, who doesn’t know the result, says she’s “quietly confident”, and is looking forward to the screening nights.

“We’ll either drown our sorrows or celebrate!” she said.

• Catch the Wellington in Channel Four’s Four in a Bed at 5pm on Thursday 14 and Friday 15 March.

