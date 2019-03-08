Tributes paid to beloved dance school founder Carol Allen

Much-loved dance teacher Carol Allen, pictured in the centre at one of the school's shows, died on June 8 at the age of 84. Picture: Alan High Photography www.ahighphotography.co.uk

Tributes have been paid to the founder of a Welwyn Garden City-based dance school, after she died earlier this month.

The Carol Allen School of Dance was founded by Carol in 1962. Picture: Alan High Photography The Carol Allen School of Dance was founded by Carol in 1962. Picture: Alan High Photography

Carol Allen, the founder of The Carol Allen School of Dancing, died on June 8 at the age of 84.

The popular dance school was founded in 1962, with classes first in Hatfield and then St Albans.

Ballet dancer Carol moved to Welwyn Garden City in 1967, where she was asked to start a school in Panshanger - one of four Welwyn Garden City bases where classes are held today.

In the 57 years that the school has been running, Carol inspired confidence in children of all ages, many of whom have grown up and started bringing their own children to the school.

Every three years, the dance school has staged shows at the Hawthorne Theatre at Welwyn Garden City's Campus West. Carol felt it was a wonderful opportunity for the children to experience dancing on a stage and feel the excitement of the backstage atmosphere.

Carol was always adamant that funds raised from these shows were given back to the community. Over the years, the school has given to many local charities and causes which benefit children, including Lakeside School, The Pepper Foundation, QEII Intensive Care Baby Unit, Great Ormond Street Hospital, DiPPs and many more.

Other donations include the £5,000 given to Chris Ryan, the captain of the Great Britain national wheelchair rugby team, to put towards the cost of a new rugby wheelchair.

Jean Wise, principal of the Carol Allen School of Dancing, said: "It has been a great privilege to have worked with Carol and to have had her as a very dear and caring friend for over 40 years.

"Thank you Carol for giving so much joy, happiness and laughter to so many children and adults. We will miss you so much."

It was Carol's desire that the school carry on in her name, so classes in ballet, tap and modern will continue as normal following her passing.

Classes take place at the following venues: Panshanger Community Hall, Hazel Grove Community Centre, Vineyard Barn and Barn Theatre.

The teachers of the dancing school - Jean, Maria, and Lisa - say they are "very honoured" to carry on the work that Carol started all those years ago.

To find out more about The Carol Allen School of Dancing visit: carolallenschoolofdancing.co.uk.