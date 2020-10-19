Uni of Herts alumnus invoices Rishi Sunak with his student debt

Luke Osborne, a University of Hertfordshire alumnus, has invoiced Rishi Sunak. Picture: Supplied by Luke Archant

A University of Hertfordshire alumnus has invoiced Rishi Sunak with his student debt.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Osborne, a University of Hertfordshire alumnus, has invoiced Rishi Sunak. Picture: Supplied by Luke Luke Osborne, a University of Hertfordshire alumnus, has invoiced Rishi Sunak. Picture: Supplied by Luke

Luke Osborne, an ex-Hatfield student, who currently lives in Essex, has sent the chancellor of the exchequer a bill of £41,717.32 to allow him the opportunity to go back to university.

He told Mr Sunak in a letter: “I have sadly already spent my student loan allowance training to become a graphic designer as part of the creative arts industry.

“So, I need your help! If you wish for us to retrain, If you could be so kind and pay off my student debt I will gladly go back to School to train for a new profession, who knows I could become a Zoologist, a Scientist or even a politician like you!

“Please find below an invoice for my degree as well as my payment information, direct debit and cheque are fine, I also take PayPal. Your future colleague Luke Osborne”

Luke Osborne, a University of Hertfordshire alumnus, has invoiced Rishi Sunak. Picture: Supplied by Luke Luke Osborne, a University of Hertfordshire alumnus, has invoiced Rishi Sunak. Picture: Supplied by Luke

Luke sent this after an ITV interview was mis-reported, and claimed the chancellor had said that those in the arts sector, an industry worth 11 billion, need to retrain.

“I still feel regardless of the message being targeted at the arts or all walks of life it still made me angry and that the career I worked hard for was expendable,” he added.

A Treasury spokesman explained: “The Chancellor’s comments were inaccurately reported – he did not say people in the arts should retrain and seek new opportunities. We’ve supported people in our world-class arts from the start of the outbreak, investing £1.57 billion to directly protect the sector alongside other measures including our generous income support scheme for the self-employed.

“We are increasing the number of apprenticeships, traineeships and work coaches to help unemployed people of back into work and have launched Kickstart– creating thousands of new, fully subsidised jobs for young people.”

Luke added: “Sadly I am too old to benefit from his Kickstart scheme however I hope my message still stands that not everyone can just pack up and re-train. I would love to go back to university to learn new skills but I can’t and I would need help to do so, hence my invoice, and even after a brief chat with student finance the kind man on the phone informed me that staff there are concerned about this.

“I can’t say I know what the government should or shouldn’t do but after the outpour of support online I am thrilled to see the culture recovery fund supporting more and more people and I hope this continues.”