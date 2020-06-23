Advanced search

Former Hatfield police officer charged with sexual activity with a child

PUBLISHED: 11:03 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 23 June 2020

A former Hatfield police officer is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court. Picture: Helen Drake

Archant

A former Hatfield police officer has been charged with one count of sexual activity with a child.

Sergeant Michael Grigg, a serving police officer, is due to appear in court tomorrow after he was arrested as part of an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) managed investigation conducted by Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Safeguarding Command.

Mr Grigg, 34, was charged on Wednesday, April 22 and released on conditional bail to appear before Oxford Magistrates’ Court.

The allegation relates to a period of time between 2007 and 2012.

He remains suspended from duty at this time.

If you have any information you think may be relevant, you can report this online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Hurley.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity’s untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

