Force welcomes results of probe into officer's conduct during Hatfield arrest

Published: 12:24 PM August 24, 2021

The results of an investigation into whether a Herts police officer was over the top when he pinned a 16-year-old mixed race boy to the ground and threatened him has been welcomed by the force.

The serving officer was cleared of misuse of force following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in relation to an arrest which happened in Stockbridge Road, Hatfield last year.

The results of the investigation were released to the WHT last week, but since then Herts police have issued their own response.

The original incident occurred on Tuesday 14 July 2020 when uniformed officers on patrol saw a 16-year-old boy acting suspiciously and attempted to restrain him by holding him down on the pavement.

A nearby WiFi salesman videoed the arrest on his mobile phone, and the officer was recorded saying: “Let go of my hand or I will f**king smash your face in, do you understand?!”

The boy begged a member of the public to stay with him after he was threatened with pepper spray and when his parents eventually arrived on the scene they engaged in a heated exchange with officers.

The teenager was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug possession with intent to supply, assaulting a police officer with intent to resist arrest and obstructing an authorised person in exercise of a drug search.

Following extensive enquiries, no further action was taken in relation to the drugs arrest.

The boy was summonsed to court for the other two arrests, but following a review of the case the CPS concluded there was insufficient evidence to prosecute the charge of obstructing a drug search and that it was not in the public interest to prosecute the charge of assaulting a police officer with intent to resist arrest.

The constabulary made a referral to the IOPC which determined that the officer in question had no case to answer in respect of the use of force, however, he must undertake a Reflective Practice Review Process relating to Authority, Respect and Courtesy.

Assistant Chief Constable Genna Telfer said: “The constabulary is committed to holding ourselves to the highest possible standards and the IOPC’s decision around the RPRP will help the officer involved to learn from the incident.”