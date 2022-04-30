Emily and Bertie and the supplies they collected from their neighbours. Picture: Supplied - Credit: Supplied

The cost of living crisis is not new, but now more than ever, people in Hatfield are hungry and relying on foodbanks to meet their basic needs.

Hatfield Foodbank has seen a rise a growing number of people in the last few years.

Dominic Long, who is on the chair of trustees said: “A couple of years ago, we were providing emergency food parcels for about 25-30 households per week. We are now averaging 40-45 a week.

“In real terms, we fed 4,313 people - 1,933 of those were children -between April 2021 to March 2022, similar to the COVID year (2020-2021) but a 31% increase on April 2019 to March 2020. This increase in demand is being reflected nationally by Trussell Trust."

Along with the additional number of people accessing foodbanks, they have also seen a drastic increase in people coming in on multiple occasions.

“It used to be the case that people might come once or twice and then get back on their feet but now we see many returns time and time again, unable to escape the poverty trap they are in,” Dominic added.

Hatfield Foodbank said the rise in the cost of living on the back of the COVID pandemic is also leading to an increased demand.

Dominic added: “Sadly, it looks like this will continue with further price rises being forecast. The squeeze on people financially is getting tighter and many of those who come to us simply don’t have a buffer of spare money."

Hatfield Foodbank is very grateful for the ongoing donations from the public, organisations and corporate businesses which allows them to keep helping people in crisis.

“It means so much to us and those who receive the food. Our team of volunteers are also amazing. Their commitment to the foodbank has meant we were able to stay open throughout the last two years, not missing a single week,” Dominic said.

To find out more about Hatfield Foodbank and show support, visit hatfield.foodbank.org.uk