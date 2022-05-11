WGC eco-community rescuing food from landfill for people in need

An eco-community with an aim to rescue food from landfills and instead fills tummies has set up in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Food Rescue Hub

A new community group has been set up in Welwyn Garden City with the aim of rescuing food from landfill and filling tummies instead.

Residents can discover the pop-up food rescue market every Tuesday at The Attimore Pub between 9.30-11am.

The market takes unsold food, which would have otherwise ended up in a landfill, and uses it to feed people in need instead.

Uncooked food is recovered from local food-based businesses and is offered on a pay-as-you-feel (PAYF) basis, making it accessible to all members of the community.

The original Food Rescue Hub was established three years ago in Hitchin and has now expanded into WGC.

The Food Rescue hub says that every week tonnes of fresh and edible food is thrown away by supermarkets in the UK as they take away old stock in order to make room for the new. - Credit: Food Rescue Hub

Project lead and director of Food Rescue Hub, Lisa Harmer, said: “By visiting us you are making an eco-friendly green choice to save food going to waste, we want people from all walks of life to make a positive impact on the environment.

“Greener choices are sometimes the more expensive option and we believe by asking only for donations we are ensuring everybody can join the fight against avoidable food waste.

“Everyone is welcome to Food Rescue Hub and can access food whatever their circumstance, we understand that the cost-of-living rise is causing many people to struggle with accessing food.

“Although we are not a food bank, we believe that everyone can make this positive environmental choice and feed their families.”

The Food Rescue hub says every week tonnes of fresh and edible food is thrown away by supermarkets in the UK as they take away old stock in order to make room for the new.

Fruits, vegetables, bakery items, and canned goods with weeks of life remaining in them end up in landfills, which adds to the constantly growing issue of CO2 emissions and climate change.

“We believe everyone can make a difference in our community and for our planet by visiting the Food Rescue Hub where you can help combat food waste and help those in food poverty,” Lisa added.

For more details on Food Rescue hub visit www.foodrescuehub.uk



