Fly-tipping down by 12.8 per cent in Welwyn Hatfield

Fly-tipping at the Common in Hatfield this month. Picture: WHBC. Archant

Reported fly-tipping offences have gone down by 12.8 per cent in Welwyn Hatfield in 2018/19 compared to 2017/18 - mirroring a wider trend across Hertfordshire.

There were 2,107 incidents of fly-tipping in the 2018/19 period for the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council area, compared to the 2,415 incidents in 2017/18.

This marks the second year that WHBC has recorded fly-tipping falling - with it falling by around 12 per cent between 2016/17 and 2017/18.

Ka Ng, corporate director at WHBC, said: "We work hard to tackle fly tipping in Welwyn Hatfield so it is very encouraging to see the number of incidents of this environmentally damaging behaviour across the borough falling.

"We'd like to thank our residents for taking the time to report occurrences of fly tipping to us.

"The reduction in fly-tipping incidents last year is consistent with an anticipated fall of around 11 per cent in fly-tipping incidents this year across Hertfordshire as a whole.

"We are part of the Hertfordshire-wide fly-tipping group and, along with the other Hertfordshire authorities, continue to promote the S.C.R.A.P code, which provides information on how residents can prevent fly-tipping. More information is available at hertfordshire.gov.uk/flytipping."

New plans to further crack down on fly-tipping could get approval by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council in January.

It would mean if the council traces fly-tipped waste back to you, and finds your waste-carrier,has not been licensed then you would receive a fine. These fixed penalty notices would also be issued to an unauthorised carrier, who is found to be carrying household waste collected directly from the occupier of a domestic property.

This would also apply where an individual is found to have transferred their household waste to an unauthorised person at a site that does not have a permit or exemption, for example a scrap yard that is operating illegally.

The proposed fine is £300, reduced to £200 if paid within ten days. The fine is currently at £180.

If you fail to pay then you could also be prosecuted and, if convicted in a Crown Court, face five years imprisonment.

You can report fly-tipping online here welhat.gov.uk/report-fly-tipping.