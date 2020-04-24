Fly-tipping hits Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Archant

There have several incidents of fly-tipping in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar this as the lockdown continues.

Rubbish dumped at the Sainsbury's in Potters Bar.

Sights in Hatfield, Brookmans Park, Potters Bar and Welham Green have all been plagued by rubbish tippers.

On April 19, while cycling along Swanland Road, Elaine McNicholas came across bags of garden waste dumped along the road side.

Rubbish dumped on Dragon Road in Hatfield.

Nearby, during the same week, assorted rubbish was also left “neatly stacked” at the end of Warrengate Lane where it meets Swanland Road, near Brookmans Park.

Rubbish has also been left on Dragon Road in Hatfield, near the university, and Sainsbury’s in Potters Bar was also the scene of a mass dump.

Rubbish dumped on Swanland Road.

Much of this rubbish has since been removed but residents are being reminded to always use a licensed waste collector.

WHBC said; “We know that it’s difficult for all residents at the moment with disruption to some waste services and facilities temporarily closing.

Rubbish dumped on Swanland Road.

“It’s also a tempting time to start spring cleans and have big clear outs. But we really need residents to think about where all their waste is going and follow the SCRAP code, which can be found online at: one.welhat.gov.uk/S.C.R.A.P

Fly-tipping can be reported at welhat.gov.uk/report-fly-tipping or, if in progress, by calling Herts police on 999.

Rubbish dumped on Swanland Road.

The council advises witnesses not to put themselves at risk by staying out of the way and not confronting the perpetrators.