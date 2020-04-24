Advanced search

Fly-tipping hits Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 16:14 26 April 2020

Rubbish dumped across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar. Picture: Sandra O'Sullivan/Eamonn Lynch//Elaine McNicholas.

Rubbish dumped across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar. Picture: Sandra O'Sullivan/Eamonn Lynch//Elaine McNicholas.

Archant

There have several incidents of fly-tipping in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar this as the lockdown continues.

Rubbish dumped at the Sainsbury's in Potters Bar. Picture: Sarah Haws.Rubbish dumped at the Sainsbury's in Potters Bar. Picture: Sarah Haws.

Sights in Hatfield, Brookmans Park, Potters Bar and Welham Green have all been plagued by rubbish tippers.

On April 19, while cycling along Swanland Road, Elaine McNicholas came across bags of garden waste dumped along the road side.

Rubbish dumped on Dragon Road in Hatfield. Picture: Sandra O'SullivanRubbish dumped on Dragon Road in Hatfield. Picture: Sandra O'Sullivan

Nearby, during the same week, assorted rubbish was also left “neatly stacked” at the end of Warrengate Lane where it meets Swanland Road, near Brookmans Park.

Rubbish has also been left on Dragon Road in Hatfield, near the university, and Sainsbury’s in Potters Bar was also the scene of a mass dump.

Rubbish dumped on Swanland Road. Picture: Elaine McNicholas.Rubbish dumped on Swanland Road. Picture: Elaine McNicholas.

Much of this rubbish has since been removed but residents are being reminded to always use a licensed waste collector.

WHBC said; “We know that it’s difficult for all residents at the moment with disruption to some waste services and facilities temporarily closing.

Rubbish dumped on Swanland Road. Picture: Eamonn Lynch.Rubbish dumped on Swanland Road. Picture: Eamonn Lynch.

“It’s also a tempting time to start spring cleans and have big clear outs. But we really need residents to think about where all their waste is going and follow the SCRAP code, which can be found online at: one.welhat.gov.uk/S.C.R.A.P

Fly-tipping can be reported at welhat.gov.uk/report-fly-tipping or, if in progress, by calling Herts police on 999.

Rubbish dumped on Swanland Road. Picture: Elaine McNicholas.Rubbish dumped on Swanland Road. Picture: Elaine McNicholas.

The council advises witnesses not to put themselves at risk by staying out of the way and not confronting the perpetrators.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police and dogs attend alleged vehicle theft in Welwyn Garden City

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

Hatfield couple found dead after concern for welfare reports

Police attended the scene at Stockbreach Road in Hatfield.

Arrest made after cyclist sustains serious injuries in Hatfield crash

The A414 was closed in both directions by police following the serious collision in Hatfield. Picture: Casey Alexander

Welwyn Hatfield garden waste collections set to return

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has resumed its brown bin service. Picture: WHBC.

Article from 1970 wonders what Welwyn Garden City is like in 2020

Dennis Lewis MBE with Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother in Welwyn Garden City in 1970.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Armed police and dogs attend alleged vehicle theft in Welwyn Garden City

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

Hatfield couple found dead after concern for welfare reports

Police attended the scene at Stockbreach Road in Hatfield.

Arrest made after cyclist sustains serious injuries in Hatfield crash

The A414 was closed in both directions by police following the serious collision in Hatfield. Picture: Casey Alexander

Welwyn Hatfield garden waste collections set to return

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has resumed its brown bin service. Picture: WHBC.

Article from 1970 wonders what Welwyn Garden City is like in 2020

Dennis Lewis MBE with Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother in Welwyn Garden City in 1970.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City theatre creatives await GB panto awards results

Welwyn Hatfield Christmas pantomime stars from Snow White. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Fly-tipping hits Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Rubbish dumped across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar. Picture: Sandra O'Sullivan/Eamonn Lynch//Elaine McNicholas.

New dates announced for this year’s Welwyn Hatfield Race for Life events

This year's Welwyn Hatfield Race For Life 5K has been rescheduled for October. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Teachers and students able to access National Theatre Collection

NT Live production of Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, starring Sienna Miller and Jack O'Connell. Picture: Johan Persson

Isabel Hospice launches Fighting Fund appeal as coronavirus sees donations fall

Isabel Hospice are in need of funds after being heavily impacted by the coronavirus. Picture: Isabel Hospice
Drive 24