A pile of fly tipping in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

Major fly-tipping offences in Welwyn Hatfield rose by 66 per cent last year, latest figures have revealed.

There were 92 incidents of fly-tipping in the borough in 2018/19, up from 61 the previous year.

Since 2011, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has spent £23,193 on average each year to deal with large fly-tipping incidents.

The total cost over the past eight years has been £185,550.00.

In 2016/17 just under £37,000 was spent dealing with major offences.

On average, there are 79 incidents of major fly-tipping in Welwyn Hatfield each year.

Hertsmere Borough Council had fewer than five incidents a year until 2017/18 and 2018/19, where incidents spiked to more than 70.

The increase comes amid a nationwide spike which has seen offences across the country rise by a staggering 117 per cent since 2012 - with councils spending more than £59m on their removal in that time.