Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield records 66 per cent spike in fly-tipping offences

PUBLISHED: 13:37 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 14 February 2020

A pile of fly tipping in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

A pile of fly tipping in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

Major fly-tipping offences in Welwyn Hatfield rose by 66 per cent last year, latest figures have revealed.

There were 92 incidents of fly-tipping in the borough in 2018/19, up from 61 the previous year.

Since 2011, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has spent £23,193 on average each year to deal with large fly-tipping incidents.

You may also want to watch:

The total cost over the past eight years has been £185,550.00.

In 2016/17 just under £37,000 was spent dealing with major offences.

On average, there are 79 incidents of major fly-tipping in Welwyn Hatfield each year.

Hertsmere Borough Council had fewer than five incidents a year until 2017/18 and 2018/19, where incidents spiked to more than 70.

The increase comes amid a nationwide spike which has seen offences across the country rise by a staggering 117 per cent since 2012 - with councils spending more than £59m on their removal in that time.

Most Read

Louise Lotz murder case: court hears former councillor bludgeoned with spade while pleading to be let into neighbour’s house

St Albans Crown Court heard that Lousie Lotz was bludgeoned to death with a garden spade. Picture: submitted

Hatfield car stuck after trying to drive over wall

A car has become stuck on a wall in a car park in Hatfield. Picture: Adam Law

Man arrested as police in Welwyn Hatfield take on cuckooing

A man has been arrested in Hatfield on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Met Office warning as Britain braces for Storm Dennis

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Storm Dennis. Picture: Met Office

Police called after two men behave ‘suspiciously’ towards 11-year-old girl

The incident took place yesterday evening. Picture: Debbie White

Most Read

Louise Lotz murder case: court hears former councillor bludgeoned with spade while pleading to be let into neighbour’s house

St Albans Crown Court heard that Lousie Lotz was bludgeoned to death with a garden spade. Picture: submitted

Hatfield car stuck after trying to drive over wall

A car has become stuck on a wall in a car park in Hatfield. Picture: Adam Law

Man arrested as police in Welwyn Hatfield take on cuckooing

A man has been arrested in Hatfield on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Met Office warning as Britain braces for Storm Dennis

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Storm Dennis. Picture: Met Office

Police called after two men behave ‘suspiciously’ towards 11-year-old girl

The incident took place yesterday evening. Picture: Debbie White

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Hatfield records 66 per cent spike in fly-tipping offences

A pile of fly tipping in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Knebworth pub set to reopen after three-year planning battle

Lloyd and Becky Willis are set to run The Station pub when it reopens shortly. Picture: Courtesy of Paul Ward.

Ladies take centre stage as Potters Bar’s men are knocked off top spot

Potters Bar Hockey Club's Mark Turpin got the only goal for the mens first team. Picture: TRACY LEVY

‘Lifechanging’ support for Herts mental health services after £3m funding boost

Hertfordshire and West Essex STP has been awarded £3 million so residents can access more services during mental health crises. Picture: Supplied

Ridgeway Academy’s fancy dress fun raises £1,000 for Isabel Hospice

Staff and Students got dressed at Ridgeway to raise money for charity. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24